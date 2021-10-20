checkAd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of August 31, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: EHI) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of August 31, 2021.

Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q
August 31, 2021 May 31, 2021 August 31, 2020
Total Assets (a)

$

355,358,018

 

$

355,438,859

 

$

645,629,819

 

Total Net Assets (a)

$

244,085,114

 

$

241,862,617

 

$

457,188,358

 

NAV Per Share of Common Stock (b)

$

10.75

 

$

10.66

 

$

10.42

 

Market Price Per Share

$

10.36

 

$

10.40

 

$

9.83

 

Premium / (Discount)

 

(3.63

)%

 

(2.44

)%

 

(5.66

)%

Outstanding Shares

 

22,697,297

 

 

22,697,297

 

 

43,867,477

 

  Total Net Investment Income (c)

$

4,269,186

 

$

4,633,047

 

$

7,747,759

 

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)

$

2,515,467

 

$

1,009,268

 

$

30,739,290

 

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)

$

6,784,653

 

$

5,642,315

 

$

38,487,049

 

  Earnings per Common Share Outstanding Total Net Investment Income (c)

$

0.19

 

$

0.20

 

$

0.18

 

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)

$

0.11

 

$

0.04

 

$

0.70

 

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)

$

0.30

 

$

0.24

 

$

0.88

 

  Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (d)

$

(1,972,886

)

$

(1,679,914

)

$

(4,348,219

)

Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income Per Share (d)

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.10

)

  Loan Outstanding (d)

$

83,500,000

 

$

85,500,000

 

$

148,500,000

 

Reverse Repurchase Agreements (d)

$

23,548,763

 

$

21,448,500

 

$

30,775,375

 

Footnotes:
(a) The difference between total assets and total net assets is due primarily to the Fund’s use of borrowings; total net assets do not include borrowings.
(b) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.
(c) For the quarter indicated.
(d) As of the date indicated above.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc., a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources. and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the investment manager.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

