TravelCenters of America Unveils Site Upgrade Plans and New Travel Center Design

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), nationwide operator and franchisor of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network, today is unveiling its nationwide site upgrade plan and new travel center design concepts at the grand re-opening of the TA in Seymour, Indiana. The site upgrade and grand re-opening is among the first of more than 100 travel center refresh projects expected to be completed during the next 18 months. TA also announced the launch of “The Kitchen,” a new fast casual dining experience to be rolled out at select locations nationwide.

TA Seymour Skyline (Photo: Business Wire)

Improving the guest experience is a priority initiative under TA’s transformation plan, which includes a robust capital investment strategy focused on travel center upgrades, reimagined food concepts and technology improvements designed to provide a consistent, seamless travel center experience.

“As we continue advancing our transformation plan and improving the guest experience, we are delivering on our mission of returning every traveler to the road better than they came,” said Jon Pertchik, Chief Executive Officer of TA. “Focusing on operational excellence and refreshing our travel centers will position TA as the preferred travel center operator for professional drivers and motorists. We look forward to driving continued growth and value-creation through the disciplined execution of our strategy.”

Planned Upgrades at More than 100 Locations

The Seymour, Indiana travel center is a remodeled site that showcases TA’s new design plans focused on the guest experience. Renovated restrooms, upgraded showers, comfortable driver lounges and repaved parking lots are key components of many planned travel center refreshes. New lighting fixtures, new flooring and paint add cosmetic elements which create a welcoming, pleasant atmosphere, with improved signage and new store flow creating an easy to navigate travel center experience.

Launch of “The Kitchen” and Food Variety Enhancements

TA is also introducing “The Kitchen,” a dining experience offering Fresh Food Fast, at its Seymour travel center and expects to introduce this concept to select locations across its network. At “The Kitchen,” guests can receive freshly prepared food for sit down dining in a fast casual environment, as well as packaged meals and snacks for grab and go. TA is focused on providing a food variety with well-balanced and healthy options, regional inspiration and trending flavors that appeal to both professional drivers and motorists. TA is also implementing state-of-the-art hot and cold beverage technology that offers bean-to-cup coffee, iced coffee, frozen beverages and sodas. New standalone heated and refrigerated displays will offer guests a more seamless shopping experience.

A grand re-opening celebration and ribbon cutting will be held at the TravelCenters of America in Seymour today, Oct. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. EST. For more information on TA’s transformation plans, visit www.tatransformation.com.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 18,000 team members serve guests in over 275 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations. TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

