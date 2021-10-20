MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a Japanese based holistic healthcare Company (the “Company”), today announced its major Key
Performance Indicators, or KPIs, updated for the month of September 2021. Data is provided for all salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available and excludes certain salons
where such information is not available.
The following monthly KPIs provide insight into the business fundamentals and progress of the Company, updated for the month of September 2021.
- The number of salons was 316 in September 2021, up from 284 in the year-ago period, primarily as a result of the acquisition of another brand in May 2021.
- Total customers served were 65,130 in September 2021, almost no change from September 2020.
- Sales per customer increased to JPY 6,428 in September 2021, up from JPY6,245 in September 2020. The increase is attributed to the upselling of value-added optional services.
- Our repeat ratio, a measure of repeat customers, was 82.0% in September 2021, almost no change from September 2020.
- Our operation ratio was 46.7% in September 2021, decreasing from 48.1% in the year-ago period.
- Total number of salons with data was 221 in September 2021, no change from September 2020. The number of salons with data decreases when we close salons with data available and increases as we open salons with such data.
|Number of Salons (*1)
|Number of Salons with Data (*2)
|Total Customers Served (*3)
|Sales Per Customer (*4)
|Repeat Ratio (*5)
|Operation Ratio (*6)
|September-20
|284
|221
|64,809
|JPY 6,245
|80.2%
|48.1%
|October-20
|291
|221
|65,820
|JPY 6,269
|80.3%
|47.0%
|November-20
|291
|220
|63,993
|JPY 6,312
|80.7%
|47.6%
|December-20
|290
|221
|64,649
|JPY 6,486
|82.6%
|48.2%
|January-21
|302
|218
|56,557
|JPY 6,443
|84.0%
|44.6%
|February-21
|302
|218
|56,370
|JPY 6,443
|83.0%
|47.6%
|March-21
|303
|217
|62,441
|JPY6,352
|81.9%
|47.0%
|April -21
|301
|219
|63,682
|JPY 6,250
|81.4%
|46.3%
|May-21
|313
|212
|66,604
|JPY 6,370
|80.6%
|48.7%
|June-21
|313
|219
|68,069
|JPY 6,350
|81.2%
|48.6%
|July-21
|314
|220
|70,912
|JPY 6,498
|81.0%
|48.1%
|August-21
|315
|221
|66,323
|JPY 6,592
|81.3%
|46.5%
|September-21
|316
|221
|65,130
|JPY 6,428
|82.0%
|46.7%
