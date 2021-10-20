Avaya Named A Visionary In 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it is has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions1. Gartner defines ‘Meeting Solutions’ as offerings that “blend communications, collaboration and content sharing to enable virtual meeting scenarios to satisfy a variety of use cases.” Avaya was previously recognized as a Niche Player, and in the 2021 report has been named a Visionary for the Avaya Spaces collaboration solution in only its second year of availability in the market.
Avaya Spaces is an immersive meeting and workstream collaboration platform combining video meetings, chat, a document repository, and task management. Meeting and collaboration spaces are persistent, where anyone in the team can think out-loud to be better connected with their team. Avaya Spaces enables the composable enterprise, providing agility to support changing business needs, models, and new ways of working – ideal for the hybrid environment.
“In today’s on-demand workforce, work gets done regardless of location or set schedules,” said Simon Harrison, SVP and CMO, Avaya. “We all need tools that streamline tasks and unify teams. Working from anywhere means business decisions need to be made in an always-on, dynamic environment. Designed for collaborating before, during, and after the meeting, Avaya Spaces helps customers pull it all together. The rapid success of Avaya Spaces is due to the solution’s ability to deliver a unified experience and streamline complex workflows, and its geographic reach.”
More than 130,000 customers around the globe rely on Avaya to reliably deliver secure, intelligent connections for their customers and employees, including 90 percent of the Fortune 100. Avaya Spaces has been reviewed by customers from a wide range of industries2:
- “Avaya Spaces impacts bottom line while improving communication. We've lowered our costs by ~ 100k a month, and gained a powerful communications platform that Avaya continually invests into, adding more capabilities and features consistently."
- “Why have Teams when you could have Spaces? Using Avaya Spaces has been great during the COVID lockdown period, keeping interactive with colleagues over video calls and being able to easily collaborate and share files with them, too."
- “A nicely built platform for meeting the new normal of tomorrow. Avaya Spaces has really given us a direction how to run our day-to-day operation using the platform.”
- “Excellent product launched at the right time and well supported. It supported us a lot during the COVID-19 lock-down maintaining a virtual video communication crucial to run [our] business.”
