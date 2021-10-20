Avaya Named A Visionary In 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it is has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions1. Gartner defines ‘Meeting Solutions’ as offerings that “blend communications, collaboration and content sharing to enable virtual meeting scenarios to satisfy a variety of use cases.” Avaya was previously recognized as a Niche Player, and in the 2021 report has been named a Visionary for the Avaya Spaces collaboration solution in only its second year of availability in the market.

Avaya Spaces is an immersive meeting and workstream collaboration platform combining video meetings, chat, a document repository, and task management. Meeting and collaboration spaces are persistent, where anyone in the team can think out-loud to be better connected with their team. Avaya Spaces enables the composable enterprise, providing agility to support changing business needs, models, and new ways of working – ideal for the hybrid environment.