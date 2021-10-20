checkAd

Twist Bioscience Launches Exome 2.0 for Genomics Research

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced the launch of its Exome 2.0, featuring the most comprehensive coverage of protein-coding and noncoding regions of the genome, as well as best-in-class performance to reduce downstream sequencing costs.

Twist Exome 2.0, the most comprehensive coverage of protein-coding and noncoding regions of the genome and best-in-class performance. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We have been working with Twist for the last three years and recently adapted the Twist Exome 2.0 for our recent work for various indications, especially for unexplained developmental disorders,” said Oliver Wachter of the Center for Human Genetics and Laboratory Diagnostics in Germany (MVZ-Martinsried GmbH). “The content, performance and quality are the best we have experienced from any provider, and we didn’t have to choose between robust content and performance.”

“Twist continues to expand our portfolio of high-quality, best-in-class life science tools,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “With the launch of Exome 2.0, we now offer a complete portfolio of flexible, comprehensive exome options to support genomics researchers looking to identify the underpinnings of disease.”

About Twist Exome 2.0

The Twist Exome 2.0 is an exome panel designed with thoughtfully curated content that includes comprehensive coverage of genes responsible for rare diseases, inherited disorders, and germline cancers in humans. With a fully automatable workflow, Twist Exome 2.0 outperformed available exomes on the market today, demonstrating higher uniformity and a higher on-target rate, as well as lower drop out and duplicate read rates, resulting in better data and lower sequencing costs. Exome 2.0 provides best-in-class coverage of protein-coding regions from major genetic databases (RefSeq, CCDS, GenCode, Clinvar, ACMG73 and more) as well as coverage of clinically relevant non-coding pathogenic and likely pathogenic variants. Twist Exome 2.0 can be customized for a wide range of applications and uses, while providing workflow flexibility through Fast Hybridization (<4 hrs) or the new Standard Hybridization v2 (overnight) reagents. All Twist exomes contain double-stranded DNA probes for more complete coverage, can be customized to specific needs, and work with Twist’s library preparation and target enrichment workflows. Twist Exome 2.0 works with the recently launched enzymatic fragmentation 2.0 kit to provide unmatched performance and efficiency in sequencing ready libraries.

Wertpapier


