Heritage Cannabis Announces Corporate Update and Highlights Significant Sales Growth

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide an update on recent sales and market share data in Canada, along with the achievement of a key milestone in the US expansion.

Recent Sales Results and Market Share Highlights1

  • #4 in Canadian Sales of Concentrates
  • #6 in Canadian Sales of Oils
  • #9 in Canadian Sales of Vapes
  • Accelerating Sales Growth in All Key Product Categories2

“Our recent growth rates are a strong indication that the growth reported in our Q2 and Q3 financials are not a one-off occurrence. We outpaced the market by 3x and are continuing to see strong growth over the recent months,” commented David Schwede, CEO of Heritage.

 

Sales Growth Of Major Licensed Producers

 

 

Top 8 Canadian
LPs by Market
Capitalization

Market Cap
$mm
(October 15)

Jul/Aug
Sequential
Sales
Growth

Summer*
2021
Growth
Rate

CAGR
February
2021 to
August
2021

 

 

Canopy Growth

6,553

-3.49%

-12.15%

-2.45%

 

 

Tilray

6,414

-5.58%

-2.37%

0.28%

 

 

Cronos Group

2,537

0.99%

64.31%

7.31%

 

 

Sundial

2,101

-15.85%

-7.36%

5.44%

Wertpapier


