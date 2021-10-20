Heritage Cannabis Announces Corporate Update and Highlights Significant Sales Growth
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide an update on recent sales and market share data in Canada, along with the achievement of a key milestone in the US expansion.
Recent Sales Results and Market Share Highlights1
- #4 in Canadian Sales of Concentrates
- #6 in Canadian Sales of Oils
- #9 in Canadian Sales of Vapes
- Accelerating Sales Growth in All Key Product Categories2
“Our recent growth rates are a strong indication that the growth reported in our Q2 and Q3 financials are not a one-off occurrence. We outpaced the market by 3x and are continuing to see strong growth over the recent months,” commented David Schwede, CEO of Heritage.
|
|
Sales Growth Of Major Licensed Producers
|
|
|
Top 8 Canadian
|
Market Cap
|
Jul/Aug
|
Summer*
|
CAGR
|
|
|
Canopy Growth
|
6,553
|
-3.49%
|
-12.15%
|
-2.45%
|
|
|
Tilray
|
6,414
|
-5.58%
|
-2.37%
|
0.28%
|
|
|
Cronos Group
|
2,537
|
0.99%
|
64.31%
|
7.31%
|
|
|
Sundial
|
2,101
|
-15.85%
|
-7.36%
|
5.44%
|Diskussion: CBD - CANNABIS - Heritage Cannabis-Holdings
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare