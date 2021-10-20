No Tricks. Way More Treats. T-Mobile and Reese’s Open ‘Apartment 5G’ Trick-or-Treat Locations this Halloween

As this delicious duo takes trick-or-treating to the next level, T-Mobile continues to do the same with its 5G network, announcing today that Extended Range 5G now covers 308 million people. And 186 million of those people are now covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, putting the Un-carrier so much closer to its goal of delivering game changing 5G speeds with Ultra Capacity to 200 million people (aka nationwide) by the end of the year.

They did the monster mash(up)! Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and the Reese’s brand announced they’re coming together like chocolate and peanut butter to give Halloween a 5G upgrade. On October 31, the two powerhouse brands will transform a NYC brownstone and select T-Mobile stores into Apartment 5G: the ultimate trick-or-treating destinations. Apartment 5G is the ONLY door giving out 10 times the GOOD stuff this year ( Reese’s , obvi!), because sweet, sweet 5G technology can deliver speeds more than 10 times faster than LTE! And, check those pumpkin pails and pillowcases, because in that stockpile of America’s #1 Halloween candy , you might also find the official candy of 5G — the special edition Reese’s Take 5G bar, created exclusively by Reese’s and T-Mobile and available only at Apartment 5G locations while supplies last!

“T-Mobile continues to expand its 5G footprint at an unparalleled pace, so we partnered with the candy icons at Reese’s this Halloween to help spread the word and give everyone more of what they love — more Reese’s, at ultra-fast 5G speed!” said Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile. “Our multi-layered approach for fast and far-reaching coverage made us America’s 5G leader, so it made perfect sense to partner with THE famously layered candy brand to create the official candy of 5G, the Reese’s Take 5G bar … AND the best trick-or-treating experience. Zero tricks, way more Reese’s … now that’s Halloween on 5G!”

Apartment 5G will pop up at 478 13th St. Brooklyn, NY and in three T-Mobile stores around the country — Southlake, Texas, and the Signature Stores in Miami and Santa Monica. Smash that 5G button on the door and get ready for an absolute HAUL of Reese’s, including the exclusive Reese’s Take 5G bar! Each location is clean and family-friendly, so costume up and get your candy on.

“We bring the treats, they bring the speed. That’s what is going to make this collab between Reese’s and T-Mobile the ultimate trick-or-treat experience,” said Reese’s Senior Brand Manager, Allen Dark. “What could fans want more than Reese’s peanut butter cups for Halloween … getting that perfect combination of peanut butter and chocolate even faster!”