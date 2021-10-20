checkAd

Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Acquisition of Jaycox Implement, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 14:10  |  17   |   |   

WEST FARGO, N.D., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, announced today that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the assets of Jaycox Implement, Inc. (“Jaycox”), which consists of three full-line Case IH agriculture dealerships located in Worthington, MN, Luverne, MN, and Lake Park, IA. In the trailing twelve-month period ended June 30, 2021, Jaycox generated revenue of approximately $91 million. The acquisition is expected to close in December, 2021 and be immediately accretive to earnings per diluted share.

David Meyer, Titan Machinery’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The acquisition of the Jaycox dealership network in southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa is a perfect complement to our existing footprint in the heart of this highly productive region. Jaycox has been a fixture in this market since 1956, has a talented and experienced team of employees, excellent population of Case IH equipment and is well-known for their focus on customer service. We aim to build upon that legacy with our added resources and look forward to integrating their team and customers into the Titan family.”

About Titan Machinery Inc.

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe. The network consists of US locations in Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming and its European stores are located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at www.titanmachinery.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “potential,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “plan,” “anticipate,” and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management. Forward-looking statements made in this release, which may include statements regarding Agriculture, Construction, and International segment initiatives and improvements, segment revenue realization, growth and profitability expectations, inventory expectations, leverage expectations, agricultural and construction equipment industry conditions and trends, and modeling assumptions and expected results of operations for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2022, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Titan Machinery’s actual results in current or future periods to differ materially from the forecasted assumptions and expected results. The Company’s risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the duration, scope and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations, a substantial dependence on a single distributor, the continued availability of organic growth and acquisition opportunities, potential difficulties integrating acquired stores, industry supply levels, fluctuating agriculture and construction industry economic conditions, the success of recently implemented initiatives within the Company’s operating segments, the uncertainty and fluctuating conditions in the capital and credit markets, difficulties in conducting international operations, foreign currency risks, governmental agriculture policies, seasonal fluctuations, the ability of the Company to reduce inventory levels, weather conditions, disruption in receiving ample inventory financing, and increased competition in the geographic areas served. These and other risks are more fully described in Titan Machinery’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as applicable. Titan Machinery conducts its business in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. Accordingly, new risk factors may arise. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor to assess the impact of all such risk factors on Titan Machinery’s business or the extent to which any individual risk factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Other than required by law, Titan Machinery disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce results of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Acquisition of Jaycox Implement, Inc. WEST FARGO, N.D., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, announced today that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
CGG: CGG, TGS and BGP Sign Agreement with Staatsolie for Multi-Client Programs Offshore Suriname
DraftKings Statement Regarding Entain
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
HEXO Announces Strategic Executive Changes
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...