Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Virtual Investor Meeting

Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) will be holding its annual Investor Meeting on Friday, November 19, 2021 with presentations beginning at 9:00am E.T. The annual Investor Meeting will be held virtually and is open to shareholders, research analysts and press. Registration information is available on the Qurate Retail website and at https://meetingtomorrow.com/webcast/QurateInvestorDay2021. During these presentations, observations may be made regarding the company's financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

After the presentations, Greg Maffei, Executive Chairman of Qurate Retail, David Rawlinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Qurate Retail, and other members of the management team will host a Q&A session. Stockholders are able to submit questions in advance of the Q&A session. To submit a question, please email investorday@libertymedia.com with the subject “Investor Day Question” by 5:00 p.m. E.T. on Friday, November 12, 2021.