Xometry Launches Autodesk Fusion 360 App Version 2.0

The updated app features instant manufacturability feedback and multiple part upload capabilities along with pricing and lead time estimates

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, today announced the launch of version 2.0 of its app for Autodesk Fusion 360, a leading CAD design platform. The app is free and can be downloaded directly from the Autodesk Fusion 360 App Store.

Updated with new features in addition to the instant price and lead time capabilities launched earlier in 2021, Version 2.0 now offers manufacturability feedback and multiple part upload features, improving processes for engineers and designers working in Autodesk. With manufacturability feedback, engineers and designers receive information on part manufacturability while they are designing in the Fusion 360 interface, allowing them to improve their designs. And with the ability to upload multiple parts, engineers can price and receive feedback on multiple parts at the same time, streamlining their work. Version 2.0 is a critical enabler for engineers looking to fast-track product iterations and incorporate real-time feedback.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Autodesk with Version 2.0 of the Xometry Autodesk Fusion 360 app,” said Randy Altschluler, Xometry’s CEO. “Now designers can get all the key information they need - pricing, lead time, and manufacturability feedback - through the app while they are designing their parts.”

“Autodesk Fusion 360 connects and streamlines workflows across the entire product development process,” said Stephen Hooper, Autodesk Vice President and General Manager, Fusion 360. "Providing our customers real-time insights through the Xometry app about the cost and feasibility of manufacturing a part, at the very moment they're designing that part, is a huge step toward saving time that might otherwise be lost developing a flawed, unworkable, or unaffordable design."

Xometry offers an exclusive 10% discount on all custom parts orders placed through Autodesk Fusion 360 app in the US. The company is also rolling a European version of the app with multiple languages and pricing in Euros.

Xometry also offers an add-in for Autodesk Inventor. The Inventor add-in is available for free on Xometry's website along with other popular CAD software add-ins.

For more information visit www.xometry.com or follow Xometry on Twitter @Xometry.

About Xometry  
Xometry  is a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, transforming one of the largest industries in the world. Xometry uses its proprietary technology to create a marketplace that enables buyers to efficiently source on-demand manufactured parts and assemblies and empowers sellers of manufacturing services to grow their businesses. Xometry’s buyers range from self-funded startups to Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.
  

Media Contact:   
Ellen Miles
fama PR for Xometry   
Xometry@famapr.com  





