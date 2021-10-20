Sportradar and Adomni Announce Industry First Partnership to Bring Live Sports Data to Digital Out-of-Home Advertising

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar” or “the Company”), the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, and Adomni, the leading programmatic digital out-of-home advertising planning and buying platform, unveiled their new strategic partnership at the DPAA Summit in New York City last week. The partnership brings to market a new offering for performance and brand marketers at sports betting companies, sports leagues and teams that delivers relevant and timely ad content on screens in the physical world.

For the first time, marketers at sports betting platforms, teams and leagues can launch programmatic digital out-of-home ad campaigns that feature live odds, stats, and other hyperlocal dynamic information to maximize consumer engagement

Under the terms of the exclusive partnership agreement, Sportradar will integrate its comprehensive suite of sports data offerings into the Adomni demand-side platform, enabling brand marketers and ad agencies to activate programmatic digital out-of-home campaigns that include dynamic content such as betting odds and other sports data. Sports advertisers can place ads on real-world screens from over 210 media owners in 28 countries across a wide variety of screen formats, including digital roadside billboards, screens on the tops of ride-share vehicles, inside of gyms, bar/restaurants, convenience stores and dozens of other place-based advertising networks.

“As consumer habits shift, it’s important to consider fresh perspectives for advertising and how we can maximize the data and technology that we have at our fingertips to deliver a more engaging experience overall,” said Arne Rees, US CEO, Sportradar. “Digital out-of-home advertising is a powerful medium for dynamic ads, which is why it’s a key piece of our ad:s business and offering. We are delighted to partner with a market leader like Adomni to leverage our sports datasets and technology with their 500,000+ connected screens to deliver fresh, relevant sports and sports betting ad content, at scale.”

“In today’s modern advertising marketplace, advertisers are increasingly looking at new and better ways to reach their target audience with relevant, attention-grabbing content. We are excited to partner with Sportradar, the leading global sports data and technology company, to make digital out of home ad content more engaging and actionable,” said Jonathan Gudai, CEO, Adomni.