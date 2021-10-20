checkAd

Save Foods Completes Multiple Pre-Harvest Application Trials on Citrus Fruits, in Collaboration With Leading California Academic Institution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 14:15  |  35   |   |   

Positive Results Warrant Further Pursuit of the Citrus Farming Market

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods (Nasdaq: SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an Israeli-based agrifood tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure the safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announced the completion of a series of successful trials in conjunction with a leading California academic institution.

As part of the Company’s efforts to validate the efficacy of its products, Save Foods is collaborating with several plant pathologists and researcher labs. Recently, the efficacy and impact of Save Foods’ treatments as a pre-harvest application was validated by a world renowned academic institution in California. The study’s results demonstrate pre-harvest applications of Save Foods’ treatments are effective in mitigating the presence of decay-causing pathogens on the surface of citrus fruits.

Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods Ltd., the Company’s Israeli subsidiary, commented, “Pre-harvest applications are a natural extension of our existing business model, which until now has focused mostly on post-harvest treatments. Save Foods’ post-harvest treatments are effective at maximizing the shelf life and safety of fresh produce, and the recent California studies indicate that growers and packers can benefit further from a pre-harvest application. Any extension of shelf life provides all stakeholders - growers, packers, retailers and consumers – better access to higher quality fruits and vegetables across the supply chain.”

Dr. Art Dawson, Company’s U.S. Business Manager added, “To really ensure the best quality of the fruit and minimize decay along the food chain, treatment should start in the field and continue into the post-harvest stage.”

“The findings in these initial tests indicate that the pre-harvest applications of Save Foods’ holistic treatments successfully control the pathogens that can cause disease and lead to waste. This corroborates our internal analysis of the Company’s products and suggests that Save Foods can offer growers and packers a complete, practical and environmentally friendly solution to control and reduce foodborne and plant pathogens, helping to ensure they are delivering a safe product across the supply chain, minimizing waste and loss,” Dawson concluded.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Save Foods Completes Multiple Pre-Harvest Application Trials on Citrus Fruits, in Collaboration With Leading California Academic Institution Positive Results Warrant Further Pursuit of the Citrus Farming Market TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Save Foods (Nasdaq: SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an Israeli-based agrifood tech company focused on developing and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
CGG: CGG, TGS and BGP Sign Agreement with Staatsolie for Multi-Client Programs Offshore Suriname
DraftKings Statement Regarding Entain
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
LPL Financial Welcomes Guy Rodgers Private Wealth Strategies
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...