checkAd

Verano Upsizes Credit Agreement to US$250 Million at 8.50% With an Additional US$100 Million Option

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 14:20  |  53   |   |   

  • Adds substantial, non-dilutive capital to the Company’s balance sheet, further buttressing its strong cash position.
  • Supports continued execution of Verano’s near- and long-term growth strategies.
  • Reduces the Company’s cost of capital with an improved, non-dilutive 8.50% rate on the upsize, compared to 9.75% on its previous upside announced in May.
  • Includes an option for an additional US$100 million with the same non-dilutive rate.
  • Provides liquidity and improves operational flexibility.

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced it has entered into an amendment to its existing credit agreement for additional funding of US$120 million with an 18-month maturity. The amendment brings the total outstanding senior secured term loans under the credit facility to US$250 million. The incremental credit provides non-dilutive funding of US$120 million, at an annual interest rate of 8.50%, with an option for an additional US$100 million term loan at the same non-dilutive rate. Chicago Atlantic Advisors, LLC (“Chicago Atlantic”) is the lead administrative agent and collateral agent, with participation from AFC Gamma, Inc. (“AFC Gamma”). Closing on the foregoing transaction is subject to customary conditions, contingencies, and approvals.

“Disciplined capital stewardship has always been a focal point for Verano and a key driver of our signature bottom-line performance,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and CEO. “Following the significant growth we delivered over the past two reported quarters, upsizing our credit facility supports further execution of our strategic growth plans and continued value creation for our shareholders. In partnership with Chicago Atlantic, and leveraging Verano’s strong fundamentals, we’ve again lowered our cost of capital on a non-dilutive basis. This transaction dovetails with our short- and long-term objectives to remain acquisitive and expand the Verano platform in both new and existing markets.”

John Mazarakis, Partner of Chicago Atlantic, added, "It’s been exciting to see Verano’s continued execution on its strategic vision, and we welcomed the opportunity to expand our partnership. The improved terms of the increased credit facility reflect Verano’s fundamental strengths and impressive operating performance. A steadfast commitment to profitable growth has always set Verano apart, and that was a key driver of this credit facility carrying one of the lowest costs of capital to-date in the cannabis industry.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verano Upsizes Credit Agreement to US$250 Million at 8.50% With an Additional US$100 Million Option Adds substantial, non-dilutive capital to the Company’s balance sheet, further buttressing its strong cash position.Supports continued execution of Verano’s near- and long-term growth strategies.Reduces the Company’s cost of capital with an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
CGG: CGG, TGS and BGP Sign Agreement with Staatsolie for Multi-Client Programs Offshore Suriname
DraftKings Statement Regarding Entain
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
LPL Financial Welcomes Guy Rodgers Private Wealth Strategies
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...