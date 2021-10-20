checkAd

First Time Homebuyers Move Closer to Ownership Dream With ICE Mortgage Technology’s Encompass 21.3 Platform Enhancement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 14:30  |  22   |   |   

ICE Mortgage TechnologyTM, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that the industry’s leading origination system released additional enhancements to the Encompass platform. The Encompass 21.3 release supports the ability for lenders to offer 0% loans, making home ownership more accessible for first time buyers.

“As a technology company, we have been driven by two guiding principles, which are lowering the cost of origination and acquisition for our lenders through automation, and to ensure that everyone has the ability to pursue the dream of homeownership,” said Joe Tyrrell, President of ICE Mortgage Technology. “So, providing a technology platform that supports all loan products, especially those designed to help the underserved markets, is consistent with our mission and our beliefs.”

Encompass has been delivering innovative solutions to drive compliance, quality, and automation in the housing market for more than 20 years. The new Encompass 21.3 release will also offer expanded capabilities for originating mortgage loans, including simple interest and options supporting a $0.00 payment with and without a disclosed balloon, improved workflows for home equity loans and HELOCs, simple interest amortization calculations and payments, as well as automated service ordering for additional mortgage service categories.

ICE Mortgage Technology is also partnering with multiple state Housing Finance Authorities to include support for generating required agreements to support their products within the Encompass Docs solution. By offering this flexibility to lenders, organizations like Habitat for Humanity can continue to make and offer affordable homes to families who wouldn’t otherwise realize their dream of home ownership.

“Our vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live,” said Janice Jensen, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley. “ICE Mortgage Technology has demonstrated, for years, their commitment to that vision by providing funding, volunteers, and professional expertise to our cause. Enhancing their lending platform to increase access for first time buyers, often left out of the housing market, is more of the same and we applaud this effort!”

Seite 1 von 3
Intercontinental Exchange Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Time Homebuyers Move Closer to Ownership Dream With ICE Mortgage Technology’s Encompass 21.3 Platform Enhancement ICE Mortgage TechnologyTM, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that the industry’s leading origination system released additional enhancements …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Merck Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of CUBICIN (daptomycin for injection) 500 mg, Lot 934778, ...
With Significant Rain in the Weather Forecast for Much of Northern and Central California, PG&E Has ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigated Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) on Behalf of Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met in a Second Indication in Bladder Cancer Trial with 57% ...
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Mirion
Trent University and Ameresco Partner on Energy Performance Upgrades
Unleash the New Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on Us at T-Mobile, America’s Leader in 5G
Lamb Weston Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $970,000,000 of Senior Notes due 2030 and ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.10.21ICE Mortgage Technology’s Solutions for Correspondent and Wholesale Demonstrate Significant ROI in Third Party Origination Channels
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21ICE Mortgage Technology Announces Experience 2022 Registration is Open
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21ICE Mortgage Technology Announces MERS Expansion to Include Industry-Wide Remote Online Notarization Video Storage Solution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21ICE Mortgage Technology Delivering Full Automation with Added eNotes and eVault Support in Encompass eClose
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21ICE Launches Transaction-Based Indices for Residential Mortgage Interest Rates
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21Silver Lake Announces Strategic Investment in Euroclear through Agreement with ICE to Acquire Intercontinental Exchange’s 9.85% Stake
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.10.21ICE Announces Completion of Merger Between Bakkt and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21ICE Benchmark Administration Launches ‘Beta’ USD SOFR ICE Swap Rate and USD SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap Rate to Assist Non-Linear Market in its Transition to SOFR
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Intercontinental Exchange Reports September & Third Quarter 2021 Statistics
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Wolfspeed Completes Listing Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten