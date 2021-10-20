Galaxy Next Generation Receives License Agreement Renewal from Its First District to Adopt Its Cloud-Based Bell and Intercom System

Boulder Valley School District Continues as Recurring ClientTOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to …

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are so pleased to have our initial school district client of our Cloud-based Bell and Intercom system renew for a second year. It is a huge vote of confidence that our solutions add value to our clients. This recurring revenue stream will allow for planned growth in the 2021/2022 school year for Galaxy."

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc . (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that Boulder Valley School District of Colorado, its first district to adopt its Cloud-based Bell and Intercom system has renewed its license agreement for an additional year.

Located in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Boulder Valley School District stretches from the peaks of the Continental Divide to the suburbs of Denver, Colorado. Boulder Valley School District stands as a leader in academic excellence with outstanding classroom teachers, exemplary schools, and programs that support student achievement and consistently ranks among the top three of Colorado's large Front Range school districts - and often as the TOP district - as measured by state and national academic rankings.

Boulder Valley School District encompasses 56 schools covering more than 500 square miles and 11 communities, with 31,000 students and 4,000 staff.

