Galaxy Next Generation Receives License Agreement Renewal from Its First District to Adopt Its Cloud-Based Bell and Intercom System

Autor: Accesswire
20.10.2021, 14:30  |  49   |   |   

Boulder Valley School District Continues as Recurring Client

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that Boulder Valley School District of Colorado, its first district to adopt its Cloud-based Bell and Intercom system has renewed its license agreement for an additional year.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are so pleased to have our initial school district client of our Cloud-based Bell and Intercom system renew for a second year. It is a huge vote of confidence that our solutions add value to our clients. This recurring revenue stream will allow for planned growth in the 2021/2022 school year for Galaxy."

Located in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Boulder Valley School District stretches from the peaks of the Continental Divide to the suburbs of Denver, Colorado. Boulder Valley School District stands as a leader in academic excellence with outstanding classroom teachers, exemplary schools, and programs that support student achievement and consistently ranks among the top three of Colorado's large Front Range school districts - and often as the TOP district - as measured by state and national academic rankings.

Boulder Valley School District encompasses 56 schools covering more than 500 square miles and 11 communities, with 31,000 students and 4,000 staff.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.bvsd.org.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.
Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:
IR@GalaxyNext.us
P:888-859-1274

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668788/Galaxy-Next-Generation-Receives-Lice ...




