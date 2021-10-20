checkAd

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 23rd Annual SoCalBio Conference

Presentation to highlight Mosaic's naturally-derived immuno-oncology candidate, MIE-101Intratumoral administration of MIE-101 activates immune cells to initiate potent, systemic and durable antitumor immunityNOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, …

Presentation to highlight Mosaic's naturally-derived immuno-oncology candidate, MIE-101

Intratumoral administration of MIE-101 activates immune cells to initiate potent, systemic and durable antitumor immunity

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that Steven King, president and chief executive officer of Mosaic, will present at the 23rd Annual SoCalBio Conference in Long Beach, California, on Thursday, October 21 at 12:15 pm PST. Mr. King's presentation will focus on Mosaic's natural immuno-oncology candidate MIE-101, and the Company's plans to advance the candidate into clinical development.

About MIE-101

Mosaic's lead therapeutic candidate, MIE-101, is derived from the cowpea mosaic virus (CPMV), a plant virus that does not infect humans or animals, but can stimulate both innate and adaptive immune responses, as shown in multiple preclinical models of cancer, including melanoma, breast, ovarian, brain and colon. Unlike experimental intratumoral treatments intended to utilize viruses to directly invade and destroy cancer cells, known as oncolytic viruses, MIE-101 represents a novel approach to cancer treatment. MIE-101 has been shown to engage multiple Toll-like receptors on host immune cells in the tumor that have evolved to detect foreign invaders. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that these immune cells then attack the tumor, while also producing molecules that attract, activate and train additional immune cells to recognize and fight the tumor that was directly treated as well as attacking tumors in other areas of the body. MIE-101 has demonstrated single agent activity in preclinical tumor models and enhanced antitumor effects when combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors and other standard cancer therapies.

About SoCalBio

Southern California Biomedical Council (SoCalBio) is a nonprofit, member-supported trade association that serves the biotech, med tech, IVD and digital health communities in the six counties that comprise the Greater Los Angeles region (Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Riverside and San Bernardino). SoCalBio's programs help local firms gain access to capital, potential partners, and other business services. The Council also promotes technology transfer and workforce training, while informing policymakers and the public at-large about the benefits of the region's bioscience industry. SoCalBio is open to membership by firms and organizations engaged in all aspects of bioscience research, technology development, and commercialization. The SoCalBio Conference is an annual event showcasing Southern California value-based bioscience innovations and efficient pathways to bring them to market. The conference focuses on company presentations by emerging biotech, device, diagnostic, and digital health companies. To learn more about the Southern California Biomedical Council's 23rd Annual Conference, please click here.

