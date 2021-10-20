checkAd

Scientific Reports Revealing Early Promise for Universal Coronavirus Vaccine

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Recently, scientific reports have shown that a universal coronavirus vaccine that protects against COVID-19 causing SARS-CoV-2, as well as other coronaviruses such as those causing SARS and MERS, produced promising results in a mouse study. Multiple SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have gone from development to distribution in many parts of the world, in record time. Indeed, in New York City, over 50% of the adult population has been vaccinated. But the emergence of SARS (in 2003) and SARS-CoV-2 in 2019 highlights the need to develop universal vaccination strategies against the broader Sarbecovirussubgenus. According to a report from ClinicalOMICs said that: "Now, scientists at the University of North Carolina (UNC) Gillings School of Global Public Health are working to develop a vaccine that protects mice against not only SARS-CoV-2, including the emerging variants, but other coronaviruses as well. This research is published in the journal Science... To prevent a future coronavirus pandemic, the UNC-Chapel Hill researchers designed a vaccine to provide protection from the current SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and a group of coronaviruses known to make the jump from animals to humans." Active biotech companies in the market this week include BioVaxys Technology Corp. (OTCQB: BVAXF) (CSE: BIOV), Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO).

ClinicalOMICs continued: "The chimeric spike mRNAs induced high levels of broadly protective neutralizing antibodies against high-risk Sarbecoviruses. This result is in contrast to vaccinating using the mRNA from SARS-CoV-2 alone, which showed a marked reduction in neutralizing titers against heterologous Sarbecoviruses. In addition, a challenge with SARS-CoV and WIV-1 in mice that had been vaccinated with SARS-CoV-2 mRNA alone resulted in breakthrough infections. However, the chimeric spike mRNA vaccines used in this new study, "efficiently neutralized D614G, mink cluster five, and the UK B.1.1.7., and South African B.1.351 variants of concern. The authors write that the multiplexed-chimeric spikes can prevent SARS-like zoonotic coronavirus infections with pandemic potential. "Our findings look bright for the future because they suggest we can design more universal pan coronavirus vaccines to proactively guard against viruses we know are at risk for emerging in humans," Martinez said. "With this strategy, perhaps we can prevent a SARS-CoV-3. "

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scientific Reports Revealing Early Promise for Universal Coronavirus Vaccine PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Recently, scientific reports have shown that a universal coronavirus vaccine that protects against COVID-19 causing SARS-CoV-2, as well as other coronaviruses …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Automobili Pininfarina and BOVET 1822 Present the New Battista Tourbillon Timepiece
Darling Ingredients' health brand, Rousselot launches Quali-Pure, a range of gelatins with ...
New Dynamic Immersive Art Installation From Kenzo Digital to Live in the New York City Skyline at ...
Maxwise Experts Publish Projection for Bitcoin in 2021
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Reaches Agreement to Acquire PwC's Global Mobility Tax and Immigration ...
Global Anti-Aging Market to Witness Spectacular Growth, Revenue to Surge to USD 162.9 Billion by ...
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Commits up to $120 Million to Accelerate Access to COVID-19 Drug ...
Federico Milanese presents the opportunities of Mediterranean kiwifruit in the Asian market at ...
EQT launches impact-driven longer-hold fund
Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Is expected to be worth Around USD 24.9 Billion By ...
Titel
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
Global Genome Editing Market Size to Reach USD 19.06 Billion in 2028, Says Reports and Data
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
Titel
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI