DGAP-News Aurubis AG: Aurubis commissions largest environmental protection installation in Hamburg since the 1980s

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.10.2021, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aurubis AG: Aurubis commissions largest environmental protection installation in Hamburg since the 1980s

20.10.2021 / 14:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aurubis commissions largest environmental protection installation in Hamburg since the 1980s

- € 85 million investment helps secure the site in the long term

- RDE (Reducing Diffuse Emissions): Innovative exhaust system with ultra-fine filters and state-of-the-art installation technology will lead to a significant additional reduction in diffuse dust emissions

- COO Heiko Arnold: "New standards in environmentally friendly primary copper production"

Hamburg, October 20, 2021 - Today, in the presence of Hamburg's Environmental Senator Jens Kerstan, Aurubis AG inaugurated a new, innovative system for Reducing Diffuse Emissions (RDE) in primary copper production at the Hamburg site. Extensive construction work was carried out for the project in the course of 18 months during ongoing operations: for example, roof openings on the building housing the primary smelter were closed and connected to a new, high-performance exhaust system with state-of-the-art, ultra-fine filters and automated installation technology. Diffuse emissions are suctioned off and cleaned in the system, and the residual quantities are redirected to the production cycle.

Securing the site through environmental protection

Since 2000, the Aurubis Group has continually invested about € 650 million in environmental protection measures in copper production - around € 300 million at the Hamburg site alone. Dust emissions at the site have declined consistently since 2000. With RDE, the company is now investing another € 85 million in the biggest environmental protection project at the Aurubis plant in the Veddel district since the 1980s, resolutely securing the site's future.

Wertpapier


DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Aurubis AG: Aurubis commissions largest environmental protection installation in Hamburg since the 1980s 20.10.2021 / 14:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

