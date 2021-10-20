checkAd

Verint Financial Compliance Solution Receives Multiple Awards for Excellence

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company, today announced it has been recognized as a leader in multiple industry awards* that honor excellence in financial compliance for the trading environment. The awards include:

  • 2021 TradingTech Insight Awards USA: Verint Financial Compliance was named Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform. The annual awards recognize excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets, focusing on vendors providing exceptional and innovative trading infrastructure, technology, and data solutions dedicated to the challenges faced by firms operating in the U.S. trading environment.
  • Sell-Side Technology Awards 2021: Verint Financial Compliance was named Best Sell-Side Compliance Product in the ninth annual awards hosted by WatersTechnology. Verint was selected as a winner for helping sell-side organizations, including global investment banks, with a risk-based approach to communication compliance across the industry’s most common platforms and communication channels.
  • A-Team Innovation Awards 2021: Verint Financial Compliance was highly commended in the Most Innovative Data Governance Initiative category. The A-Team Innovation Awards celebrate innovative projects and teams across the vendor and practitioner communities that make use of new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets.

“We are honored to be recognized by these industry awards as they reflect our commitment to address new and ongoing challenges through innovation, flexibility, an open platform architecture and value-driven partnerships,” says Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances. “Our solutions play an important role in helping organizations manage secure and reliable data capture, oversight and compliance amid the constant changes in the marketplace.”

About Verint Financial Compliance
 Verint’s award-winning Financial Compliance solution – available in the cloud, on premises and as a hybrid architecture – provides a broad range of capabilities to help the financial industry tackle communication compliance, operational assurance and data governance. It supports automated policies and compliance workflows and offers an open approach to ease integration. Trusted by over 800 financial services organizations worldwide – including Tier 1 banks and investment firms – Verint’s compliance solutions bring the ability to capture, retain, transcribe, retrieve and analyze voice and electronic communications offered by the latest unified communications (UC), collaboration, trader voice, mobile and IP telephony solutions.

About Verint
 Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company. Learn more at Verint.com.

*Verint was awarded the following: TradingTech Insight Awards USA in June 2021; Sell-Side Technology Awards in April 2021; and A-Team Innovation Awards in March 2021.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

