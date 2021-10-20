checkAd

Viant Powers Purchase-Based Audience Capabilities Through Wiland Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 14:30  |  17   |   |   

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, and Wiland, a leader in spend-based audiences for digital advertising campaigns, today announced the integration of Wiland’s vast predictive audience segments into the Adelphic advertising software, enhancing the ability for Viant’s brands and agencies to target prospective customers based on purchase intent.

“As third-party cookies are phased out, brands are adjusting to new approaches to help improve their understanding of target audiences,” said Jon Schulz, Chief Marketing Officer, Viant. Purchase-based targeting reduces waste, drives measurable increases in media productivity and ultimately increases top-line revenue and bottom-line performance.”

Wiland combines individual-level spending-informed data, interest-intensity signals, and advanced predictive analytics to enable the creation of highly responsive audiences that cover hundreds of categories ranging from apparel, appliances, automotive, children’s products, and CPG to retail, travel, hospitality, and more. Further informing Wiland’s predictive modeling are exclusive social media engagement insights.

“Wiland audiences serve a vital role for advertisers by offering audiences in hundreds of different categories built from real spending data, which is the best predictor of future purchase intent,” said Michelle Harness, Division Vice President, Wiland. “We are excited to partner with Viant to deliver predictive audiences who are not just active shoppers, but who are also repeat buyers.”

About Wiland

Wiland is the best predictor of consumer response. By applying advanced predictive analytics to the largest set of individual-level spending data and interest-intensity signals, Wiland creates audiences that enable brands and agencies to target their media with unsurpassed accuracy across all addressable channels and devices. Since 2005, Wiland has assembled the most sophisticated AI-enabled modeling platforms and the most comprehensive consumer spending data to enable profitable direct connections between brands and their ideal future customers. In addition to its reputation as a data-driven marketing innovator, Wiland is also a company recognized for its culture of honesty, integrity, and transparency.

About Viant

Viant is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and are combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Ad Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagramLinkedIn and  YouTube.

Wertpapier


