ExOne Showcases Ability to 3D Print Virtually Any Powder Material in New Corporate Video, “Let’s Make it Right”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021   

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced that it is open to developing virtually any powder material in partnership with manufacturers for their specific application.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005203/en/

The ExOne Company has released a new corporate video, "Let's Make it Right," showcasing the ability of its sustainable binder jetting technology to 3D print virtually any type of powder. ExOne has already qualified more than 20 metals, ceramics and composites for 3D printing, but is now developing materials such as pulverized concrete and other waste products with customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

The ExOne Company has released a new corporate video, "Let's Make it Right," showcasing the ability of its sustainable binder jetting technology to 3D print virtually any type of powder. ExOne has already qualified more than 20 metals, ceramics and composites for 3D printing, but is now developing materials such as pulverized concrete and other waste products with customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

The material flexibility and sustainability of ExOne’s patented binder jet 3D printing technology is showcased in a new corporate video unveiled today, “Let’s Make it Right.” The video is a celebration of ExOne’s employees and their accomplishments over more than 20 years as the company prepares to be acquired by Desktop Metal.

Beginning in the mid-1990s, ExOne pioneered the commercial development of MIT’s patented binder jet 3D printing process, which transforms powdered materials into precision parts or tooling at high speeds. An industrial printhead selectively deposits binder into a bed of powder particles creating a solid part one layer at a time, just like printing on sheets of paper.

The company’s RTS-300, launched in 1998, was the first commercially available metal binder jet system. ExOne later began binder jetting sand for metalcasting molds and cores. Today, ExOne has a portfolio of eight sand and metal 3D printing systems that can print a wide range of powders into highly dense parts, or even parts with controlled porosity, for specific applications.

“Binder jet 3D printing is one of the few additive manufacturing technologies that holds the promise of being an all-purpose manufacturing tool; it can print just about any powdered material into any form or functional purpose. In recent years, advancements in machine design and binder chemistries have helped us take a leap closer to that ultimate goal,” said Rick Lucas, ExOne Chief Technology Officer and VP of New Markets. “We are thankful to all of our former and current employees, as well as our R&D partners around the world, who have helped us advance binder jetting to where it is today and continue to support development efforts around this important green technology.”

