CSI Launches Free Webinar Series to Support Canada's National Financial Literacy Month

The Canadian Securities Institute (CSI), a Moody's Analytics company, is proud to extend its support of Financial Literacy Month with dedicated resources free to all Canadians.

In partnership with leading financial services providers, CSI will host a series of webinars to share best practices for achieving financial goals. Topics will include Baby Boomers, Millennials, and Wealth Transfer: What You Need to Know (October 27), Newcomers: Fast Track Your Financial Career in Canada (November 3), Investors' Guide to Digital Assets (November 10), and A Woman's Guide to Personal Finance (November 17).

"Through our series of four free webinars, we are helping Canadians achieve greater financial resilience and navigate the evolving financial landscape with confidence," said Marie Muldowney, Managing Director at CSI.

"Retiring Canadians have worked a lifetime to build their net worth, and some are set to be part of the largest wealth transfer in our history,” said Julie Seberras, Senior Manager, Wealth Planning Support at TD Wealth and wealth transfer webinar panelist. “You want to protect what matters most and leave a legacy that reflects your unique circumstances and values.”

Reflecting on women’s finances, Neela White, Portfolio Manager at Raymond James and a webinar panelist, said, "While women are taking care of everyone else, I’m concerned about them planning for their own financial longevity and vitality. Women need to take control of their financial security now."

Register for the free webinars. A replay link will be available after each webinar.

More information on other events and resources is available on the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada and CSI's Financial Literacy Month resources website.

About CSI

The Canadian Securities Institute (CSI) is Canada's leading provider of financial services education and credentials. CSI offers more than 170 courses, such as the well-known Canadian Securities Course (CSC), 12 certificate programs, five renowned and specialized financial designations, the PFP, CIM, CIWM, MTI, and the Fellow of CSI (FCSI). CSI is the primary provider of regulatory courses and examinations for the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is accredited by several Canadian securities and insurance regulators. CSI operates as a Moody's Analytics company. For more information about CSI, visit our website or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody's Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $5.4 billion in 2020, employs approximately 11,500 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005217/en/