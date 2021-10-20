checkAd

IGI to Release Third Quarter and Nine Months 2021 Financial Results on November 11, 2021

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (“IGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, on Thursday, November 11, 2021, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will not host a live teleconference.

The results, along with an accompanying slide presentation deck, will be posted in the Investors section of the Company website at www.iginsure.com.

---

About IGI:

IGI is an international specialty risks commercial insurer and reinsurer underwriting a diverse portfolio of specialty lines. Established in 2001, IGI has a worldwide portfolio of energy, property, general aviation, construction & engineering, ports & terminals, marine cargo, marine trades, contingency, political violence, financial institutions, general third-party liability (casualty), legal expenses, professional indemnity, D&O, surety, marine liability and reinsurance treaty business. Registered in Bermuda, with operations in Bermuda, London, Malta, Dubai, Amman, Labuan and Casablanca, IGI aims to deliver outstanding levels of service to clients and brokers. IGI is rated “A” (Excellent)/Stable by AM Best and “A-”/Stable by S&P Global Ratings. For more information about IGI, please visit www.iginsure.com.

---

