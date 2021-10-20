Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced a partnership with Fantasmo , a next-generation mapping company, to integrate its hyper-accurate parking technology into Helbiz’s e-scooter app. The integration will first roll out across the company’s fleet in Miami, Florida with plans to expand to other markets as the partnership advances.

Helbiz Partners with Fantasmo to Integrate Innovative E-Scooter Parking Technology (Photo: Business Wire)

Fantasmo’s Camera Positioning Standard (CPS) technology can detect the exact location of e-scooters and validate parking within 8 inches or less with a phone camera alone, resulting in a safer experience for riders, pedestrians and cities. To unlock and park each e-scooter, riders will scan the QR code and surrounding area with their phone camera, which notifies Helbiz of the exact location of the device and whether or not it is parked within city-approved areas. Unlike GPS technology, CPS does not require any infrastructure like satellites, beacons or radios, but rather utilizes data connection and cameras to capture precise mapping and position of each device.

“We are committed to educating our riders with proper e-scooter parking and safety measures and this partnership with Fantasmo takes that commitment a step further,” said Vivian Myrtetus, Head of Partnerships & Policy at Helbiz. “With the integration of Fantasmo’s CPS technology, we can provide riders with the technology needed to use our e-scooters safely and responsibly.”

“We're excited to be working with Helbiz to rollout our CPS technology to provide a safer e-scooter program by reducing sidewalk clutter and ensuring a more orderly sidewalk for all stakeholders,” added Jameson Detweiler, Co-Founder of Fantasmo. “After spending significant time in Miami, it's clear the City of Miami and the Miami Parking Authority (MPA) are committed to providing the safest micro-mobility program. Fantasmo is proud to be working alongside Helbiz in the City of Miami."

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app.