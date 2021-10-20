H&R Block Takes Its Culture of Belonging Further with New, Inclusive Benefits

New employee benefits focus on inclusion of several lifestages and life situations

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced an expansion of its values-based culture of belonging with the addition of more inclusive benefits. The new approach provides holistic support to associates, across all lifestages and through an expanded range of life circumstances.



H&R Block’s connected culture focuses on ensuring that employees feel supported through a broader range of life and family situations. The company aims to comprehensively address associates' needs both inside and outside the workplace as an important component of the "future of work."