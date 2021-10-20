checkAd

H&R Block Takes Its Culture of Belonging Further with New, Inclusive Benefits

New employee benefits focus on inclusion of several lifestages and life situations

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced an expansion of its values-based culture of belonging with the addition of more inclusive benefits. The new approach provides holistic support to associates, across all lifestages and through an expanded range of life circumstances.

H&R Block’s connected culture focuses on ensuring that employees feel supported through a broader range of life and family situations. The company aims to comprehensively address associates' needs both inside and outside the workplace as an important component of the "future of work."

“We are committed to creating a culture where our associates can bring their authentic selves to work, and our more creative and holisitic approach to benefits is one important piece of that puzzle," said Tiffany Monroe, chief people & culture officer of H&R Block. "As we execute against our Block Horizons 2025 strategy, we believe this approach marks a new frontier for inclusivity, one that will continue to improve our ability to attract and retain top talent."

A Culture of Connected Inclusivity Reflected in Benefits

Highlights of H&R Block's new approach to employee benefits include:

  • Expanded mental health benefits: An enhanced mental health support program for regular associates, including greater access to therapists, coaching and holistic mental health services through Lyra, a comprehensive mental health hub.
  • At-work and at-home resources to support neurodiverse individuals: Manager training to support neurodiversity in the workplace, support for neurodiverse associates, as well as social and emotional learning resources for parents and caregivers of neurodiverse individuals via Rethink.
  • Expanded paid leave for all types of parenting and caregiving: Eight weeks of paid parental leave for any parent, including those adopting, and four weeks of paid caregiver leave to care for a spouse, child or parent with a serious health condition for regular associates.
  • Infertility, surrogacy and adoption support: A $30,000 benefit for eligible associates that can be used for fertility treatments, adoption or surrogacy support for any associate and family situation.
  • Pregnancy support: An app to support regular associates from conception through baby’s entire first year, delivered by Cleo.
