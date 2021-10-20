checkAd

Healthy Extracts Launches High-Potency Organic Citrus Bergamot Formulations with Clinically Proven Heart Benefits, Available Exclusively on Amazon

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 14:31  |  38   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, has launched two new high-potency natural formulations, Organic Citrus Bergamot for Women and Organic Citrus Bergamot, available today only on Amazon.

The two formulations contain the world's strongest bergamot extract, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit. Offered exclusively in North America by Healthy Extracts, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit has the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids (BPF).

These natural substances have been shown by more than 17 clinical studies to possess powerful health benefits for the heart and metabolism, including maintaining healthy cholesterol and blood sugar levels. One study published in the renowned International Journal of Cardiology demonstrated that the combination of BPF with rosuvastatin, one of the most prescribed drugs for reducing cardiometabolic risk, significantly enhanced the beneficial effect of rosuvastatin.
        
“These two proprietary formulations complement our BergaMet North America product line by offering consumers additional price points, selection and dosage levels,” stated Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “We chose Amazon for this major launch because of their ability to reach a broad scope of online shoppers.”

According to the CDC, nearly 94 million adults aged 20 years or older in the U.S. have high cholesterol levels which puts them at risk of heart disease. An estimated 35 million people are prescribed statins each year in just the U.S., many of whom experience negative side effects.

“For the millions of people who suffer from high cholesterol, blood pressure and imbalanced blood sugar levels, we believe these all-natural, clinically proven formulations will help improve and optimize their heart health,” added Pitts. “We see this as a vast market opportunity to drive continued sales growth. In fact, given current sales trends, we expect the market opportunity for citrus bergamot on Amazon to double in size over the next year, as Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit becomes more widely recognized as the new superfruit for cardiovascular health.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Healthy Extracts Launches High-Potency Organic Citrus Bergamot Formulations with Clinically Proven Heart Benefits, Available Exclusively on Amazon LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, has launched two new high-potency natural formulations, Organic Citrus …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
CGG: CGG, TGS and BGP Sign Agreement with Staatsolie for Multi-Client Programs Offshore Suriname
DraftKings Statement Regarding Entain
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
LPL-Affiliated Advisors Honored as 2021 ‘Top Wealth Advisor Moms’
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...