Healthy Extracts Launches High-Potency Organic Citrus Bergamot Formulations with Clinically Proven Heart Benefits, Available Exclusively on Amazon

The two formulations contain the world's strongest bergamot extract, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit. Offered exclusively in North America by Healthy Extracts, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit has the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids (BPF).

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, has launched two new high-potency natural formulations, Organic Citrus Bergamot for Women and Organic Citrus Bergamot , available today only on Amazon.

These natural substances have been shown by more than 17 clinical studies to possess powerful health benefits for the heart and metabolism, including maintaining healthy cholesterol and blood sugar levels. One study published in the renowned International Journal of Cardiology demonstrated that the combination of BPF with rosuvastatin, one of the most prescribed drugs for reducing cardiometabolic risk, significantly enhanced the beneficial effect of rosuvastatin.



“These two proprietary formulations complement our BergaMet North America product line by offering consumers additional price points, selection and dosage levels,” stated Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “We chose Amazon for this major launch because of their ability to reach a broad scope of online shoppers.”

According to the CDC, nearly 94 million adults aged 20 years or older in the U.S. have high cholesterol levels which puts them at risk of heart disease. An estimated 35 million people are prescribed statins each year in just the U.S., many of whom experience negative side effects.

“For the millions of people who suffer from high cholesterol, blood pressure and imbalanced blood sugar levels, we believe these all-natural, clinically proven formulations will help improve and optimize their heart health,” added Pitts. “We see this as a vast market opportunity to drive continued sales growth. In fact, given current sales trends, we expect the market opportunity for citrus bergamot on Amazon to double in size over the next year, as Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit becomes more widely recognized as the new superfruit for cardiovascular health.”