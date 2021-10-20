Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Unveils New CBG Wellness Brand

RèNao is a Mandarin word that translates to lively, prosperous, and flourishing. RèNao Wellness was created to provide these same attributes through a line of health and wellness products. This new brand will be replacing the Company’s Maple Leaf Green World and Golden State Green World consumer brands. The RèNao Wellness logo and label design can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/3piwLfh .

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“ Maple Leaf” or the “ Company ”), ( CSE: MGW ) and ( OTCQB: MGWFD ), is excited to unveil the Company’s new health and wellness brand, RèNao Wellness. This brand is dedicated to offering consumers a healthy and natural wellness experience, utilizing the benefits provided by CBG, CBG enhanced with patented nano technology, and other cannabinoids. The brand will carry an expertly tailored line of high-quality health and wellness products, including tinctures, topicals, and capsules.

“The RèNao Wellness branding and messaging reinforces Maple Leaf’s goal of delivering high quality cannabinoid products to our customers,” said Raymond Lai, Maple Leaf’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “RèNao Wellness, paired with our existing recreational brand Phoenix Crave, is part of our strategy to grow our consumer base and revenue streams. We are excited to begin launching products under the RèNao Wellness brand over the coming weeks.”

In order to accelerate Maple Leaf’s growth and distribution footprint, the Company is examining a multitude of opportunities to get these products in the hands of consumers across the United States through online, retail, and wholesale channels.

For further information and updates regarding the Company, please visit https://www.mlgreenworld.com/.

For updates regarding the California CBG Hemp Project, please visit https://www.gsgreenworld.com/.

About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that is focused on the hemp industry in North America. The Company currently has a hemp project in Southern California. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free cannabis products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce cannabis oil and to export its products to approved countries. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFD.”

For further information, please contact:

Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Raymond Lai, Chairman, President & CEO

+1(403) 452-4552

rlai@mlgreenworld.com