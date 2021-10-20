checkAd

Patriot Glass Solutions, a Division of C-Bond Systems, Receives New P.O. for C-Bond BRS from Central Texas School

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that provides NIJ Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and UL 752 ballistic-resistant protection, and is installed at many schools and high-security facilities across the U.S.

HOUSTON, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced its Patriot Glass Solutions division has received a new purchase order for C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) from a school in central Texas in excess of $46,000. Patriot Glass Solutions has already installed C-Bond BRS at several other schools in this same central Texas school district.

Patriot Glass Solutions protects personal, commercial and government property from looting, rioting, break-ins, and gunfire. Its leading products are C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system, and C-Bond Secure, a multi-purpose glass strengthening primer and window film mounting solution that deters forced entry, as well as other types of specialized window film including solar or “green” film, anti-eavesdropping film, graffiti control film, bird strike film, decorative film, and more.

Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions, stated, “It is particularly rewarding when an existing customer places a new order for C-Bond BRS as it demonstrates their faith and satisfaction in not only the product itself, but also the quality of the installation and overall customer service. This is the sixth project we have installed in this school system and we expect more to come.”

C-Bond BRS has been validated by a third-party laboratory to provide NIJ Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and UL 752 ballistic-resistant protection. It is installed at many schools and high-security facilities across the U.S.

C-Bond’s glass strengthening technology is protected by 22 patents/patent-pending applications. The C-Bond solution increases the strength of the window glass unit, enabling the glass to dissipate higher energy by targeting and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects that are naturally distributed on the glass surface. These surface imperfections weaken the glass structure and initiate failures. C-Bond chemically bonds to the defects increasing both strength and flexibility.

