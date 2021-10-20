Longeveron Announces Activation of Two New Clinical Sites in ELPIS II Trial of Lomecel-B for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS)

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic, aging-related and life-threatening conditions, announced today the activation of two new clinical sites for the currently enrolling ELPIS II Trial, evaluating Lomecel-B injection into the myocardium of infants with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), a rare and life-threatening congenital heart defect. Lomecel-B is an investigational allogeneic, bone marrow-derived medicinal signaling cell (MSC) product manufactured in Longeveron’s cell processing facility in Miami, Florida.

Advocate Children’s Hospital Principal Investigator: Narutoshi Hibino, M.D.



Primary Children’s Hospital/University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah Principal Investigator: S. Adil Husain, M.D.



“We are pleased with the progress that Dr. Kaushal and the University of Texas Health Sciences Center are making in activating new clinical sites for enrollment,” stated Longeveron CEO Geoff Green. “The addition of these exceptional institutions, as well as future sites to be activated, is important for both timely execution of the ELPIS II trial, as well as for providing more options for families with children with HLHS to participate in the research.”

About the ELPIS II Trial

The HLHS program has transitioned into a Phase 2 trial titled: Evaluation of Lomecel-B Injection in Patients with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome: A Phase 2b Clinical Trial (ELPIS II). ELPIS II is being funded by a grant from the National Institute of Health’s National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI; Grant number 1UG3HL148318), in collaboration with Longeveron, and is led by Principal Investigator Sunjay Kaushal, M.D., Ph.D., Division Head, Cardiovascular-Thoracic Surgery, Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. With a target enrollment of 38 infants, the trial began enrollment in July 2021, and it is anticipated that up to seven children’s hospitals will be participating, all in major metropolitan centers located throughout the U.S. For more information regarding the trial design and location of clinical sites please visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04925024), and www.elpistrial.org hosted by the University of Texas Health Sciences Center which serves as the data coordinating center.