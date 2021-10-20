checkAd

Evoke Pharma and EVERSANA Announce Positive Findings from GIMOTI Market Research Study

Health care practitioners’ perception of nasal route of administration similar to IV; 92% intend to prescribe GIMOTI

Evoke attending American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Conference in Las Vegas, October 22-27, 2021

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. and CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, and EVERSANA, a leading provider of global commercial services to the life science industry, today announced positive findings from a recent market research study conducted for GIMOTI (metoclopramide) nasal spray. The study aimed to gather additional market insights on the perception of GIMOTI in the Gastroenterology and other health care provider communities during September 2021 and follows prior market research studies conducted since product launch. Evoke will share the findings in discussions at the upcoming American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Conference, an important gastroenterology conference focused on clinical practice, being held October 22 - 27 in Las Vegas, NV.

Last month, Evoke’s commercialization partner, EVERSANA, conducted the GIMOTI Awareness, Trial, and Usage (ATU) Study with healthcare practitioners (HCPs). The quantitative study objectives were to understand the current gastroparesis treatment landscape and to evaluate health care practitioners’ perceptions of GIMOTI following recent brand marketing efforts. The ATU survey was divided into four sections: current approach to treating diabetic gastroparesis (DGP), prescribing behavior, treatment awareness, and additional perspectives around supportive resources.

The respondent mix included 65 gastroenterologists (GEs) currently being called on by the field sales force, 53 GEs and primary care physicians (PCPs) who are not currently targeted for in person messaging, but whom may be targeted through our online digital and social campaign, and an additional 10 nurse practitioners and physician assistants, whom were added to the most current wave of the survey in response to the significant collaborative and independent role they play in the diagnosis and medical treatment and follow-up with diabetic gastroparesis patients.

