2021 Psychedelic Investor Guide Released

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today its wholly owned KetaDASH will be one of the sponsors of the 2021 Psychedelic Investor Guide. KetaDASH is an Intravenous (IV) based, home delivery platform for patients who have been prescribed Ketamine.

“Sponsoring the Psychedelic Investor Guide is a great opportunity for Ehave as we roll out our KetaDASH platform and home infusion service,” said Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave. “We want to let the psychedelic industry know more about KetaDASH, which additionally is a HIPAA compliant, cloud-based patient monitoring platform that will be early to market as one of the first home healthcare providers offering IV based infusion therapy of ketamine.”

Using the intuitive HIPAA compliant KetaDash cloud-based app, patients can find the best facilities to have treatment prescribed, and once prescribed check the availability of nurses. During and after treatment, the app can monitor the treatment allowing patients and medical professionals to view detailed reports on the ketamine therapy’s progress.

Institutional Analyst Inc. announced the release of the 2021 Psychedelic Investor Guide on Monday, October 18th. The Psychedelic Investor Guide is the most comprehensive and easy to use guide covering the rapidly growing Psychedelic investment landscape.

Forty-six of the leading companies in the sector are listed.

Each Profile Contains:

  • Stock chart
  • Financial information
  • Business description
  • Six of the most recent headlines, with links to company press releases.

Additionally included are direct links to each Company’s investor relations page and a direct link to their SEC or SEDAR filings pages. The Guide provides everything an investor needs, to get acquainted with the emerging leaders.

The Guide Features:

Large cap companies over $500 million such as Atai Life Sciences $ATAI ($2 billion), Compass Pathways $CMPS ($1.3 billion) and Mind Medicine $MNMD ($870 million).

7 mid-cap companies valued over $100 million.

29 small-cap companies valued under $100 million such as Bright Minds Biosciences $BMBIF ($88 million), Small Pharma $DMTTF ($70 million) and Mydecine Group $MYCOF ($66 million).

12 micro-cap companies under $25 million such as Wesana Health $WSNAF ($25 million), BetterLife Pharma BETRF ($20 million) and Delic Holding $DELCF ($11 million).

“We created the Guide in a readable PDF format which provides an easy and quick way for investors to literally flip page after page, looking for investment opportunities,” stated Roland Rick Perry, editor of the Psychedelic Stock Review. “If an investor is seriously hunting for new ideas, this can save hours and hours of tedious research work. It took our team weeks to gather the data and present it in the easiest and most readable format available, in magazine style - which can be printed.”

