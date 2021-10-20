Menarini Group and Radius Health Announce Positive Phase 3 Topline Results from the EMERALD Trial Evaluating Elacestrant in Breast Cancer

Study met both primary endpoints in patients with ER+/HER2- advanced or mBC



Elacestrant becomes the first oral SERD with positive topline results in pivotal study as a monotherapy versus SoC for the treatment of ER+/HER2- advanced or mBC

Elacestrant extended PFS in the overall population and the ESR1 mutation subgroup

Plans for regulatory submissions in both the United States and Europe in 2022

Data planned to be presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December, 2021



FLORENCE, Italy and BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- the Menarini Group (“Menarini”) and Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius”) (NASDAQ: RDUS) (collectively, the “Companies”) today announced positive topline results from the EMERALD study.

The study was designed to evaluate elacestrant as a monotherapy versus the standard of care (SoC) for the treatment of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer (mBC). There were two primary endpoints: progression-free survival (PFS) in the overall population and PFS in patients with tumors harboring estrogen receptor 1 (ESR1) mutations.

EMERALD met both primary endpoints, showing statistically significant PFS in the overall population and ESR1 mutation subgroup. The safety profile of elacestrant exhibited in EMERALD was similar to that of the previous clinical trial. Given these results, Menarini and Radius plan on proceeding with regulatory submissions in both the United States and European Union in 2022. In 2018, elacestrant received fast track designation from the FDA.

“We are extremely excited as elacestrant is the first oral SERD to show positive topline results in a pivotal trial as a monotherapy vs SoC for the treatment of ER+HER2-advanced or mBC,” commented Elcin Barker Ergun, Chief Executive Officer of the Menarini Group. “The results pave the way towards our working with the regulators to bring elacestrant to patients with ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer, which remains a huge unmet medical need. Notably, the topline results were also positive for the ESR1 mutation sub segment, an important driver of resistance to endocrine therapy in ER+/HER2- mBC patients. We intend to share the data at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December.”