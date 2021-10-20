checkAd

Hudson Technologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s third quarter results.

To access the live webcast, log onto the Hudson Technologies website at www.hudsontech.com, and click on “Investor Relations”.

To participate in the call by phone, dial (888) 506-0062 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (973) 528-0011. Callers should use entry code: 720614.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until December 3, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 43256.

About Hudson Technologies         

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable solutions for optimizing performance and enhancing reliability of commercial and industrial chiller plants and refrigeration systems. Hudson's proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency, provide energy and cost savings, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the plant’s carbon footprint while enhancing system life and reliability of operations at the same time. RefrigerantSide Services can be performed at a customer's site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies. Hudson also offers SMARTenergy OPS, which is a cloud-based Managed Software as a Service for continuous monitoring, Fault Detection and Diagnostics and real-time optimization of chilled water plants. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services for commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration uses. For further information on Hudson, please visit the Company's web site at www.hudsontech.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the laws and regulations affecting the industry, changes in the demand and price for refrigerants (including unfavorable market conditions adversely affecting the demand for, and the price of, refrigerants), the Company's ability to source refrigerants, regulatory and economic factors, seasonality, competition, litigation, the nature of supplier or customer arrangements that become available to the Company in the future, adverse weather conditions, possible technological obsolescence of existing products and services, possible reduction in the carrying value of long-lived assets, estimates of the useful life of its assets, potential environmental liability, customer concentration, the ability to obtain financing, the ability to meet financial covenants under existing credit facilities, any delays or interruptions in bringing products and services to market, the timely availability of any requisite permits and authorizations from governmental entities and third parties as well as factors relating to doing business outside the United States, including changes in the laws, regulations, policies, and political, financial and economic conditions, including inflation, interest and currency exchange rates, of countries in which the Company may seek to conduct business, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate any assets it acquires from third parties into its operations, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks detailed in the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "plan", "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.

Investor Relations Contact:
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
(203) 972-9200
jnesbett@institutionalms.com 		Company Contact:
Brian F. Coleman, President & CEO
Hudson Technologies, Inc.
(845) 735-6000
bcoleman@hudsontech.com




