Metromile Expands Reach Through Independent Agents

Through an integration with the EZLynx Rating Engine, Metromile can now offer Independent Agents access to Metromile’s high quality, customizable pay-per-mile auto insurance, which features significant savings, standout customer experience, and easy bundling of home and auto insurance.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE, MILEW), a leading digital insurance platform and pay-per-mile auto insurer, today announced a significant expansion of its Independent Agents program, along with the appointment of Scot Rankin, a 30 year insurance veteran, as Independent Agency Relationship Manager.

Rankin, who joins Metromile from Travelers, will build additional integrations and infrastructure to support Independent Agents and significantly scale the channel. Currently, the program offers agents a:

Quote in under two minutes

Dedicated in-house support team

Easy-to-use agent portal

Fast, stress-free claims filing for agents’ clients

“I’ve specialized in working with Independent Agents for more than 30 years, so I can attest to their position as a trusted resource for many consumers shopping for insurance. Independent Agents will play a valuable role in educating drivers on the benefits of data-driven insurance, the value of pay-per-mile, and the savings and experience unique to Metromile,” said Rankin.

More than half of the country’s drivers were already low mileage drivers pre-pandemic, driving 10,000 miles or less per year. This population is now growing as more of the country’s workforce forgoes the commute and settles into work-from-home routines. According to Upwork, 36.2 million Americans will work remotely by 2025, an increase of 16.8 million people from pre-pandemic levels.

Yet, too often, consumers do not realize that even if they get behind the wheel every day they may still be low mileage drivers—leaving cost savings from pay-per-mile on the table. Independent Agents have the expertise to recognize drivers who are a fit and educate them on high-quality alternatives to traditional, proxy-based static insurance.

“Independent Agents account for more than 30% of all auto insurance sales, and we believe there is significant opportunity to work with them to reach more low-mileage drivers now and in years to come as we expand nationwide,” said Troy Dye, SVP, Growth. “These agents want what's best for their clients, and they can appreciate our value proposition that combines high-quality insurance with lower rates. Gone are the days when paying less meant getting less.”