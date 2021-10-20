checkAd

Metromile Expands Reach Through Independent Agents

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 14:30  |  41   |   |   

Insurance Vet Scot Rankin Joins as Independent Agency Relationship Manager

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE, MILEW), a leading digital insurance platform and pay-per-mile auto insurer, today announced a significant expansion of its Independent Agents program, along with the appointment of Scot Rankin, a 30 year insurance veteran, as Independent Agency Relationship Manager.

Through an integration with the EZLynx Rating Engine, Metromile can now offer Independent Agents access to Metromile’s high quality, customizable pay-per-mile auto insurance, which features significant savings, standout customer experience, and easy bundling of home and auto insurance.

Rankin, who joins Metromile from Travelers, will build additional integrations and infrastructure to support Independent Agents and significantly scale the channel. Currently, the program offers agents a:

  • Quote in under two minutes
  • Dedicated in-house support team
  • Easy-to-use agent portal
  • Fast, stress-free claims filing for agents’ clients

“I’ve specialized in working with Independent Agents for more than 30 years, so I can attest to their position as a trusted resource for many consumers shopping for insurance. Independent Agents will play a valuable role in educating drivers on the benefits of data-driven insurance, the value of pay-per-mile, and the savings and experience unique to Metromile,” said Rankin.

More than half of the country’s drivers were already low mileage drivers pre-pandemic, driving 10,000 miles or less per year. This population is now growing as more of the country’s workforce forgoes the commute and settles into work-from-home routines. According to Upwork, 36.2 million Americans will work remotely by 2025, an increase of 16.8 million people from pre-pandemic levels.

Yet, too often, consumers do not realize that even if they get behind the wheel every day they may still be low mileage drivers—leaving cost savings from pay-per-mile on the table. Independent Agents have the expertise to recognize drivers who are a fit and educate them on high-quality alternatives to traditional, proxy-based static insurance.

“Independent Agents account for more than 30% of all auto insurance sales, and we believe there is significant opportunity to work with them to reach more low-mileage drivers now and in years to come as we expand nationwide,” said Troy Dye, SVP, Growth. “These agents want what's best for their clients, and they can appreciate our value proposition that combines high-quality insurance with lower rates. Gone are the days when paying less meant getting less.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Metromile Expands Reach Through Independent Agents Insurance Vet Scot Rankin Joins as Independent Agency Relationship ManagerSAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE, MILEW), a leading digital insurance platform and pay-per-mile auto insurer, today announced a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
CGG: CGG, TGS and BGP Sign Agreement with Staatsolie for Multi-Client Programs Offshore Suriname
DraftKings Statement Regarding Entain
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
LPL-Affiliated Advisors Honored as 2021 ‘Top Wealth Advisor Moms’
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...