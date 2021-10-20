Pegasus Resources Acquires Additional Uranium Projects in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan Acquisition Includes Historical Resource Estimate of 535,718 Pounds of Uranium

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PEGA; Frankfurt – 0QS2, OTC/Pink Sheet symbol SLTFF) (the “Company” or “Pegasus”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of four Uranium properties located immediately northwest of the prolific Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan which includes a historical resource estimate of 204,200 tons at 0.119% U 3 0 8 at an average width of 15.8 feet (4.8 metres), containing 535,718 pounds of uranium*. Cumulatively the properties encompass about 54,026 ha in 13 mineral claims, as follows:



Wollaston Northeast: 7 claims, 34,721 ha;

Bentley Lake: 3 claims, 12,397 ha;

Mozzie Lake: 3 claims, 6,908 ha, and

Pine Channel: 1 claim (previously announced).

Charles Desjardins, CEO of Pegasus Resources, states, "We are incredibly excited to have acquired the 20A Zone uranium deposit in northern Saskatchewan and a large land position in the prolific Wollaston Domain, where recent uranium discoveries have brought renewed interest to uranium exploration. The 20A Zone has remained virtually unexplored for 50 years and now represents an opportunity to re-examine an old showing in the context of other modern uranium discoveries in and around the Athabasca Basin.”