Pegasus Resources Acquires Additional Uranium Projects in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan Acquisition Includes Historical Resource Estimate of 535,718 Pounds of Uranium
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PEGA; Frankfurt – 0QS2, OTC/Pink Sheet symbol SLTFF) (the “Company” or “Pegasus”) is
pleased to announce the acquisition of four Uranium properties located immediately northwest of the prolific Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan which includes a historical resource estimate
of 204,200 tons at 0.119% U308 at an average width of 15.8 feet (4.8 metres), containing 535,718 pounds of uranium*. Cumulatively the properties encompass about 54,026 ha in
13 mineral claims, as follows:
- Wollaston Northeast: 7 claims, 34,721 ha;
- Bentley Lake: 3 claims, 12,397 ha;
- Mozzie Lake: 3 claims, 6,908 ha, and
- Pine Channel: 1 claim (previously announced).
Charles Desjardins, CEO of Pegasus Resources, states, "We are incredibly excited to have acquired the 20A Zone uranium deposit in northern Saskatchewan and a large land position in the prolific Wollaston Domain, where recent uranium discoveries have brought renewed interest to uranium exploration. The 20A Zone has remained virtually unexplored for 50 years and now represents an opportunity to re-examine an old showing in the context of other modern uranium discoveries in and around the Athabasca Basin.”
Figure 1, Athabasca Basin is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5cfdc13-0347-4a0f ...
Wollaston Northeast Uranium Property
The Wollaston Northeast Property is situated outside the northeastern edge of the Athabasca Basin, about 45 km northeast of the Eagle Point Uranium Mine. The Eagle Point uranium deposits are entirely hosted by basement rocks of the Wollaston Domain.
Highlights:
- Extensive land position within the Wollaston Domain where several recent uranium discoveries have led to renewed exploration activity;
- Wollaston Domain is host to numerous mines and uranium showings such as Key Lake, Rabbit Lake, Eagle Point and others;
- Prospective for basement hosted uranium mineralization, with at least five documented uranium occurrences and at least eight known base metal showings;
- Historic exploration successfully identified numerous uranium/base metal showings, including an unresolved radioactive boulder train at Gallagher Lake with up to 0.244% U3O8.
Bentley Lake Uranium Property
