Simply Better Brands Corp. Positioning for Significant Growth Fueled by Customer Acquisition, New Distribution and Geographic Expansion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) announces business updates that SBBC feels position the Company for significant growth fueled by accelerated customer acquisition, new distribution and geographic expansion.



SBBC includes a portfolio of emerging brands focusing on health and wellness for Millennials and Generation Z in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company’s brands are distributed through both its e-commerce platforms as well as brick and mortar retail channels. SBBC’s key brands are PureKana (CBD Wellness), TRUBAR (plant-based protein bars) and No B.S. Skincare (clean ingredient skin care).