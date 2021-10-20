APA Corporation Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today released its 2021 Sustainability Report, which covers the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance based on 2020 data and provides updates on 2021 progress. The report is available at www.apacorp.com/sustainability.



“We have made significant progress on ESG issues, which I’m pleased to share in our latest sustainability report. The world needs the abundant, reliable energy provided by oil and natural gas, and it’s our commitment to produce this energy in a responsible way,” said John J. Christmann IV, APA’s CEO and president. “We have focused our ESG efforts on the issues most pertinent to and controllable by our company: air, water, communities and people, and we are driving performance by including ESG goals as 20% of incentive compensation for all employees.”