Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies, and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced today that its affiliate Eventer Technologies Ltd (47.69%), a smart ticketing platform enabling producers and venues to create virtual conferences and events, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Safee Cyber Technologies Ltd., a non-fungible token (NFT) technology company.

Eventer is a developer of advanced technology solutions for creating, marketing and managing events, including virtual events and conferences. By joining forces, Eventer will provide its customers, including original content creators and artists, with the ability to create and sell NFTs related to digital events, content and digital assets across Safee’s platform. Per the MOU, Eventer’s customers will have the opportunity to distribute their digital assets on a recurring revenue basis. Eventer and Safee will work in a revenue share model, based on Safee’s commission from NFT sales.

Safee’s social network allows creators and collectors to easily create, own, engage, control and trade digital goods. Safee’s mission is to expand the reach of NFTs to mass market buyers, creators, digital artists, illustrators, photographers, musicians, regular consumer digital content creators and more.

At a time when everyday users have become digital media producers, creators and artists, the intellectual property rights of digital creations (art, photos, videos, news, etc.) are rarely clear since the basic ownership model of the physical world does not translate to the virtual one. Connecting the two platforms will pave the way for creators to create content on Eventer’s smart platform and upload it to Safee’s NFT platform, allowing them to retain ownership and monetize their original creations. Moreover, as part of the MOU, each partner will share a stake in the other’s success. Upon the signing of a definitive agreement, Eventer will allocate to Safee ordinary shares of Eventer, and Safee will allocate to Eventer ordinary shares of Safee. The respective amounts will reflect Safee’s valuation of approximately. $35 million and Eventer’s valuation of approximately. $30 million.