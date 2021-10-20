checkAd

Fluidigm Announces Conference Call and Webcast of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 8, 2021, after the close of the market.

Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO, and Vikram Jog, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT, 4:30 p.m. ET, on November 8, 2021, to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results and operational progress. A press release outlining the financial results will be publicly distributed before the call.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing:

US domestic callers: (877) 556-5248
Outside US callers: (720) 545-0029
Please reference Conference ID: 5579013

Live audio of the webcast will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at Events & Presentations. The webcast will be archived on Fluidigm’s Investor Relations page at investors.fluidigm.com and will be available until November 15.

About Fluidigm
Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, and the Fluidigm logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

Available Information
We use our website (fluidigm.com), investor site (investors.fluidigm.com), corporate Twitter account (@fluidigm), Facebook page (facebook.com/Fluidigm), and LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/fluidigm-corporation) as channels of distribution of information about our products, our planned financial and other announcements, our attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and we may use these channels to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor our website and our social media accounts in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Contact:

Peter DeNardo 
415 389 6400
IR@fluidigm.com





