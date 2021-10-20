checkAd

FOMO CORP.’S TARGET LUX SOLUTIONS PARTICIPATES IN MAJOR WEST COAST UTILITY INCENTIVE PROGRAM

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 14:30  |  47   |   |   

Chicago, IL, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: FOMC) is pleased to announce that its acquisition target, Lux Solutions LLC (Lux), an expected division of SmartGuard Energy LLC (https://smartguard-energy.com/) subject to closing, is participating in a large West Coast utility incentive program by conducting audits and implementation of energy efficiency technology including HVAC, lighting, and refrigeration. Lux’s effort is part of the utility’s five-year, $800 million incentive program throughout its service area. Lux’s participation is due in part to its long-standing relationship with the utility’s outside program manager, a division of the largest NASDAQ publicly traded Energy Service Company (ESCO) on the West Coast.

Lux’s participation along with several other similarly designated entities means that the cash incentives available under the utility’s new program can only be accessed by the utility’s customers if the installation of the new energy efficiency technologies have been installed by an approved partner. The incentive program announced by the utility does not involve any governmental funding but is intended to be stimulative to achieve a desired result - i.e., reducing energy consumption through the use of advanced technologies. While incentives are used to reduce the material cost of the modern technology itself, it potentially has a multiplier effect on the labor portion of the revenues charged by installers. Lux will focus on the commercial, industrial, and multi-family portion of the incentive program and has begun marketing this program to its customers. Lux has already completed the first program installation, and is beginning the second installation at the end of this month with several dozen more installations in the pipeline. In addition, Lux is working through audits and project development for referrals via the program manager.

Bill Butler, CEO of SmartGuard Energy, stated: “We are incredibly pleased that the utility and its program manager have recognized Lux’s capabilities and potential as a preferred vendor of services. This is a major opportunity for us in that it represents an immediately actionable source of major new business which will carryover for five years and is consistent with our overall objective of generating substantial recurring revenues over a multi-year period.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FOMO CORP.’S TARGET LUX SOLUTIONS PARTICIPATES IN MAJOR WEST COAST UTILITY INCENTIVE PROGRAM Chicago, IL, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: FOMC) is pleased to announce that its acquisition target, Lux Solutions LLC (Lux), an expected division of SmartGuard Energy LLC …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
CGG: CGG, TGS and BGP Sign Agreement with Staatsolie for Multi-Client Programs Offshore Suriname
DraftKings Statement Regarding Entain
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
LPL-Affiliated Advisors Honored as 2021 ‘Top Wealth Advisor Moms’
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...