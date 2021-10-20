checkAd

CorMedix Inc. Announces Abstracts at Upcoming Conferences Showing Patient Outcomes and Economic Burden of CRBSI

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 14:30  |  42   |   |   

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced the acceptance for presentation of three abstracts at industry conferences. These include one abstract presented today at the Association of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Nexus conference in Denver, Colorado, and two abstracts being presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) conference being held virtually November 4 – 8.

The abstracts being presented highlight retrospective analyses that were conducted integrating multiple clinical and claims databases that track end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients. The conclusions from these retrospective studies underscore the significant incidence of and mortality related to catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) and economic costs related to these infections. These findings are especially important since approximately 80% of patients undergoing hemodialysis start with a central venous catheter (CVC) as their first vascular access. Key findings include:

  • Approximately 29% of the ~56k hemodialysis patients studied had an occurrence of CRBSI post CVC-insertion
  • Over 54% of first CRBSIs occurred within 3 months following CVC insertion
  • CRBSIs lead to more hospital admissions, longer stays, and a more complicated clinical course
  • Hemodialysis related CRBSIs are associated with significant mortality
  • Analysis estimates $2.3 billion in direct costs from CVC-CRBSIs annually

Dr. Matt David, interim Chief Executive Officer of CorMedix commented, “The abstracts being presented represent important work by the CorMedix team to expand our understanding of the magnitude of CRBSIs as a problem in the hemodialysis patient community. We have demonstrated in clinical study that DefenCath can reduce CRBSIs in CVC patients undergoing hemodialysis by approximately 71%. As we continue to work to secure marketing authorization for DefenCath, we are motivated by these data that reinforce the unmet medical need that we plan to address by reducing life-threatening CRBSIs.”

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CorMedix Inc. Announces Abstracts at Upcoming Conferences Showing Patient Outcomes and Economic Burden of CRBSI BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
CGG: CGG, TGS and BGP Sign Agreement with Staatsolie for Multi-Client Programs Offshore Suriname
DraftKings Statement Regarding Entain
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
LPL-Affiliated Advisors Honored as 2021 ‘Top Wealth Advisor Moms’
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...