CorMedix Inc. Announces Abstracts at Upcoming Conferences Showing Patient Outcomes and Economic Burden of CRBSI

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced the acceptance for presentation of three abstracts at industry conferences. These include one abstract presented today at the Association of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Nexus conference in Denver, Colorado, and two abstracts being presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) conference being held virtually November 4 – 8.



The abstracts being presented highlight retrospective analyses that were conducted integrating multiple clinical and claims databases that track end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients. The conclusions from these retrospective studies underscore the significant incidence of and mortality related to catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) and economic costs related to these infections. These findings are especially important since approximately 80% of patients undergoing hemodialysis start with a central venous catheter (CVC) as their first vascular access. Key findings include:

Approximately 29% of the ~56k hemodialysis patients studied had an occurrence of CRBSI post CVC-insertion

Over 54% of first CRBSIs occurred within 3 months following CVC insertion

CRBSIs lead to more hospital admissions, longer stays, and a more complicated clinical course

Hemodialysis related CRBSIs are associated with significant mortality

Analysis estimates $2.3 billion in direct costs from CVC-CRBSIs annually



Dr. Matt David, interim Chief Executive Officer of CorMedix commented, “The abstracts being presented represent important work by the CorMedix team to expand our understanding of the magnitude of CRBSIs as a problem in the hemodialysis patient community. We have demonstrated in clinical study that DefenCath can reduce CRBSIs in CVC patients undergoing hemodialysis by approximately 71%. As we continue to work to secure marketing authorization for DefenCath, we are motivated by these data that reinforce the unmet medical need that we plan to address by reducing life-threatening CRBSIs.”