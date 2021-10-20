ZoomAway Updates Shareholders

checkAd

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / ZoomAway Technologies Inc. (TSXV:ZMA)(OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com is accelerating the execution of its corporate plan, driving more business in the recovering hospitality sector and continuing to work aggressively on strategic acquisitions.

"We are experiencing a lot of positive momentum, and I'm very excited to see our efforts progressing" stated Sean Schaeffer, CEO of ZoomAway Technologies, "We're going into 2022 with more opportunity than ever before, we're cleaning up the balance sheet, we're on the path to identify strategic acquisitions, and we're well positioned for growth."

Near term outlook
While Covid and certain restrictions still loom over our Casino Markets and the Tourism Industry as a whole, some of the data is encouraging while uneven. According to the US Travel Association© (www.ustravel.org), willingness to travel is holding steady, and hotel demand is only 4% below July 2019 levels. We have been busy with quite a few of our events in the third quarter. Our large corporate groups were hesitant to come in 2021 with worries about crowds and the global pandemic. So, they chose to delay events to 2022. But bookings are starting to come back in this quarter, and we are bullish that this trend will continue.

2022 outlook
All of our large group outings have been contracted and prepaid for 2022. This gives us a tremendous jump on next year and we're anticipating an increase in these large events. Organizers of our large corporate groups are expressing eagerness to increase the size of their entertainment budgets from 2019 and spend even more on customer appreciation trips in the upcoming year. As with many industries, we are seeing significant pent-up demand to get back to normal. We are continuing work on remodeling several of our websites and products, including our Tripsee platform which was hampered greatly by the pandemic. Our client hotels and resorts have been working with limited budgets over the last two years, a trend that appears to be slowly reversing now, and we are focusing on recapturing the upside of these budget increases, gaining momentum, and showing stronger revenues with all of our products for 2022.

