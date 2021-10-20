Pure Extracts Ships Repeat Orders of Edible Gummies and Vapes

The initial shipments of 1.0 gram vapes and THC gummies sold out and the Company was able to deliver the larger, follow-on purchase orders (POs) on time and in the quantities requested by the LDB.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp . (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp., has shipped 2 repeat orders of vape carts and 1 repeat order of edible gummies via its distribution partner to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB), the sole wholesale distributor of non-medical cannabis in the province.

The Pure Pulls branded vape cartridges were filled with a selection of some of the Company’s 30+ proprietary cannabis full-spectrum oil (FSO) formulations including Grand Daddy Purple and GSC. And the Pure Chews branded gummies included the Company’s best-selling Fire Burst flavour. All the Company’s edible gummy SKUs utilize a proprietary manufacturing system licensed from US based Taste-T, LLC, the manufacturer of the successful Fireball Cinnamon gummies, to produce and package branded gummies that come in unique blister packaging offering convenience and guaranteeing freshness.

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “We are excited to see such strong demand for our branded products in our home province of British Columbia. The repeat orders we have shipped to the LDB underscores the high-quality of our products and the reliability of our manufacturing processes.”

About Pure Extracts (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)

Pure Extracts Technology Corp. features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act on September 25, 2020, and its Sales Amendment on July 19, 2021. The Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020.