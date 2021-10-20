Gulf Resources Updates Investors on Impact of the World & Chinese Economy on Business Operations

Bromine prices have risen substantially throughout the world and even more substantially in China. In the world market, shipping issues have disrupted delivery. As a result, China has been unable to import its normal share of bromine.

SHOUGUANG, China, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq:GURE) ("Gulf Resources" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of bromine, crude salt and specialty chemical products in China, today updated investors on the impact of issues in the world and Chinese economy on its business operations.

With the shortage in supply and demand, prices of bromine have soared to the highest levels ever recorded. As illustrated by the chart below (source:sunsirs.com) bromine is currently priced at RMB 69,500 per tonne, an increase of 41% in the past few weeks and 148% higher than the end of the 3rd quarter in 2020.

Bromine Prices In China

Period Price Changes As 2021 10/16 Q2-2020 29,333 136.9% Q3-2020 28,017 148.1% Q4-2020 32,087 116.6% Q1-2021 34,493 101.5% Q2-2021 45,950 51.3% Q3-2021 49,301 41.0% 2021/10/16 69,500

Since the raw material price increases are lower than the bromine price increase, we believe this type of pricing should be good for our Fourth Quarter 2021 profitability.

The Company has no idea how long the current shortages will last, however, we will keep shareholders informed of any changes we have seen.

The world and Chinese economies have been impacted by supply chain issues in many industries including the energy industry. Shipping shortages have disrupted delivery of many products throughout the world. China has also been impacted by shortages of energy. For example, in some regions of China, the government have restricted electrical usage, including Shouguang City. And some businesses under construction have been restricted from electrical usage in Shouguang City.