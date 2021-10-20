JMSB Reports Record ROAA of 1.30% and ROAE of 13.35% for 3Q2021; Linked Quarter Loan Growth (excluding PPP) of 11.2% Annualized

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: JMSB) (the “Company”), parent company of John Marshall Bank (the “Bank”), reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Strong Growth – Year-over-year total assets increased 12.5% or $233.6 million to $2.10 billion at September 30, 2021. Gross loans net of unearned income and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans grew $142.3 million or 10.3% from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021. Total deposits grew $215.4 million or 13.3% from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021. Non-interest bearing demand deposits grew 20.2% or $78.0 million from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

Record Quarterly Returns – Annualized Return on Average Assets (ROAA) was 1.30% and Return on Average Equity (ROAE) was 13.35% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Excluding the second quarter of 2010, when the Company realized a significant, non-recurring income tax benefit from the removal of the valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets, these returns represent quarterly records for the Company.

Eleventh Consecutive Quarter of Record Earnings – The Company reported net income of $6.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, a 45.0% increase over the $4.7 million reported for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The Company reported net income of $17.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, a 30.5% increase over the $13.7 million reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Earnings per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were $0.48, a 41.2% increase over the $0.34 reported for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Earnings per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $1.29, a 29.0% increase over the $1.00 reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Consistent Interest Rate Spread – Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the Company’s interest rate spread, defined as yield on earning assets less the cost of funds, has been consistent. Excluding PPP loans, the interest rate spread for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was 3.91% versus 3.99% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, 3.90% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 3.90% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The interest rate spread for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was inflated by extraordinary payoff volume.

Increased Operating Leverage – Revenues, defined as the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, were $16.5 million or 11.6% greater in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $14.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. This $1.7 million increase more than offset the increase in noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 of $406 thousand or 5.6% to $7.6 million, when compared to the $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. This continued improvement in operating leverage enabled the efficiency ratio to decrease from 48.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 to 46.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Noninterest expense to average assets declined from 1.60% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 to 1.46% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Asset Quality Remains Pristine – For the eighth consecutive quarter, the Company had no non-performing loans, no loans 30 days or more past due, and no other real estate owned assets at quarter-end September 30, 2021. During the first nine months of 2021, the Company reported charge-offs totaling $90 thousand. There were no charge-offs during the same period in 2020. Troubled debt restructurings were $554 thousand at September 30, 2021, a decrease of $65 thousand, from $619 thousand at September 30, 2020. The Company had no COVID-19 modifications as of September 30, 2021. The Company believes its allowance for loan losses is appropriate for the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the portfolio.

Chris Bergstrom, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Despite the economic strains caused by the Delta variant, John Marshall continued to grow high-quality loans and core deposits to produce record earnings and returns during the 3rd quarter. We have leveraged our investments in technology to become more efficient, and are evaluating additional such investments to further accelerate our growth. The Company continues to have a strong capital position, excellent asset quality and a liquid balance sheet. As the number of COVID-19 cases declines, we are seeing increased lending opportunities and believe that we are well-positioned for future growth.”

Balance Sheet Review

Assets

Total assets were $2.10 billion at September 30, 2021, $1.89 billion at December 31, 2020 and $1.86 billion at September 30, 2020. Year-over-year asset growth from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021 was $233.6 million or 12.5%. Year-to-date asset growth from December 31, 2020 to September 30, 2021 was $210.1 million or 14.9% annualized. During the third quarter of 2021, assets increased $29.6 million or 5.7% annualized.

Loans

Gross loans were $1.60 billion at September 30, 2021, $1.56 billion at December 31, 2020 and $1.53 billion at September 30, 2020. Gross loans net of unearned income increased $69.7 million or 4.5% from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans net of unearned income increased $142.3 million or 10.3% from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021. Gross loans net of unearned income grew $39.9 million or 3.4% annualized, during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and increased $35.3 million or 8.9% annualized during the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Excluding the impact of PPP loans, gross loans net of unearned income grew $78.8 million, 7.3% annualized, during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and increased $42.0 million or 11.2% annualized during the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Investment Securities

The Company’s portfolio of investments in fixed income securities was $342.1 million at September 30, 2021, $151.9 million at December 31, 2020 and $131.2 million at September 30, 2020. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company transferred $99.0 million in debt securities from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity and began classifying certain newly purchased debt securities as held-to-maturity, as it has the intent and ability to hold these securities to maturity. Year-over-year bond growth from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021 was $210.9 million or 160.7%. The year-over-year and year-to-date increase in fixed income securities was funded by primarily PPP loan payoffs and deposit growth.

Interest-Bearing Deposits in Banks

Interest-bearing deposits in banks were $110.5 million at September 30, 2021, $130.2 million at December 31, 2020 and $154.6 million at September 30, 2020. The Company expects to continue to reinvest these funds in higher yielding assets as opportunities and liquidity management allow.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.84 billion at September 30, 2021, $1.64 billion at December 31, 2020 and $1.62 billion at September 30, 2020. Year-over-year deposit growth from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021 was $215.4 million or 13.3%. Deposits grew $197.4 million or 16.1% annualized during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and $22.5 million or 4.9% annualized during the three months ended September 30, 2021. The slower third quarter annualized deposit growth resulted from a reduction in retail and wholesale time deposits, as discussed further below.

Non-interest bearing demand deposits were $463.9 million at September 30, 2021, $362.6 million at December 31, 2020 and $385.9 million at September 30, 2020. Year-over-year non-interest bearing demand deposit growth from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021 was $78.0 million or 20.2%. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, non-interest bearing deposits grew $101.3 million or 37.4% annualized, and decreased $14.8 million or -12.3% annualized during the three months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in non-interest bearing deposits during the three months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily the result of the distribution of proceeds from the sale of a customer’s business. Non-interest bearing demand deposits represented 25.2% of total deposits at September 30, 2021, 22.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2020 and 23.8% at September 30, 2020.

Core customer funding (which includes reciprocal IntraFi Demand, IntraFi Money Market and IntraFi CD deposits maintained by customers) was $1.59 billion at September 30, 2021, $1.40 billion at December 31, 2020 and $1.43 billion at September 30, 2020. Year-over-year core customer funding sources increased by $162.5 million or 11.4% from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021. Non-maturing deposits were 64.7% of total deposits as of September 30, 2021, 60.3% as of December 31, 2020 and 61.4% as of September 30, 2020.

IntraFi CD certificates of deposits (formerly known as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service [CDARS]) were $66.9 million at September 30, 2021, $39.7 million at December 31, 2020 and $36.9 million at September 30, 2020. Year-over-year, IntraFi certificates of deposits increased $30.0 million from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

In total, time deposits, which includes retail customer, QwickRate, IntraFi and brokered certificates of deposit accounts, decreased $21.4 million or -12.7% annualized from June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021 and decreased $3.5 million or -0.7% annualized from December 31, 2020 to September 30, 2021. Certificates of deposit with retail customers were $337.2 million at September 30, 2021, $374.4 million at December 31, 2020 and $398.5 million at September 30, 2020. Year-over-year certificates of deposit with retail customers decreased $61.3 million from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021. QwickRate certificates of deposit were $29.0 million at September 30, 2021 and $29.8 million at both December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. Year-over-year QwickRate certificates of deposit decreased $783 thousand from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021. Brokered deposits were $214.8 million at September 30, 2021, $207.6 million at December 31, 2020 and $161.1 million at September 30, 2020. Brokered deposits decreased $5.6 million from June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021. Management continues to selectively utilize wholesale funding in order to realize lower funding costs and achieve certain asset/liability management objectives.

Borrowings

Borrowings, consisting of Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (“FHLB”) advances were $18.0 million at September 30, 2021 and $22.0 million at both December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. FHLB advances decreased $4.0 million or 18.2% from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021 and from December 31, 2020 to September 30, 2021. Management continues to retire FHLB advances as they mature to increase contingent funding sources. As of September 30, 2021, the Bank had approximately $289 million remaining in secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB, an increase of $34 million over the $255 million of FHLB secured borrowing capacity as of September 30, 2020.

The Company had subordinated notes with a balance of $24.7 million at September 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. The notes are callable, in whole or part, at the Company’s option commencing July 2022.

Shareholders’ Equity and Capital Levels

Total shareholders’ equity was $202.2 million at September 30, 2021, $186.1 million at December 31, 2020 and $181.4 million at September 30, 2020. Year-over-year shareholders’ equity increased by $20.8 million or 11.5%. Accumulated other comprehensive income declined from $4.1 million at September 30, 2020 to $1.4 million at September 30, 2021. An increase in market yields for investments has reduced the Company’s unrealized gains in its bond portfolio, as bond prices and yields vary inversely.

Total common shares outstanding increased from 13,573,601, including 46,483 shares relating to unvested stock awards, at September 30, 2020, to 13,644,985, including 60,575 shares relating to unvested stock awards, at September 30, 2021. The year-over-year increase in shares outstanding was the result of exercises of share options and additional grants of unvested stock awards.

The Bank’s capital ratios remain well above regulatory minimums for well-capitalized banks. As of September 30, 2021, the Bank’s total risk-based capital ratio was 15.2%, compared to 14.6% at September 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

As of September 30, 2021, for the eighth consecutive quarter, the Company had no non-accrual loans, no loans 30 days or more past due and no other real estate owned assets.

Troubled debt restructurings were $554 thousand at September 30, 2021, a decrease of $65 thousand, from $619 thousand at September 30, 2020. All troubled debt restructurings were performing in accordance with their modified terms as of September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020.

The Company did not have any loans with COVID-19 loan modifications as of September 30, 2021.

Income Statement Review

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $16.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $1.7 million or 12.1% from $14.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The net interest margin was 3.15% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 3.26% for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Average loans net of unearned income increased $59.6 million or 3.9% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020, with a 27 basis point decline in yield. Average securities increased $189.8 million or 140.3% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020, with an 81 basis point decline in yield. Average interest-bearing deposits in other banks increased $29.7 million or 28.8% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020, with a 2 basis point increase in yield. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased 54 basis points from 4.05% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 to 3.51% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to the decline in rates since the end of the first quarter of 2020.

The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined 60 basis points or 52.9% from 1.14% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 to 0.54% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 60 basis points when comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2020 to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The average cost of other borrowed funds decreased 31 basis points when comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2020 to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The declines in funding costs were also primarily due to the decline in rates since the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, was 3.19% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 3.32% for the same period in 2020. The yield on interest-earning assets would have been 3.57% and the yield on loans would have been 4.31% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, if PPP loans were excluded.

Net interest income was $48.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $7.8 million or 19.0% from $41.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The net interest margin was 3.29% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 3.28% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Average loans net of unearned income increased $149.5 million or 10.4% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020, with a 34 basis point decline in yield. Average securities increased $117.7 million or 86% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020, with an 80 basis point decline in yield. Average interest-bearing deposits in other banks increased $45.9 million or 46.0% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020, with a 37 basis point decline in yield. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased 56 basis points from 4.29% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to 3.73% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to the decline in rates since the end of the first quarter of 2020.

The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined 81 basis points or 56.2% from 1.44% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to 0.63% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 81 basis points when comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to same period in 2021. The average cost of other borrowed funds decreased 59 basis points when comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to the same period in 2021. The declines in funding costs were also primarily due to the decline in rates since the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, was 3.25% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 3.28% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The yield on interest-earning assets would have been 3.71% and the yield on loans would have been 4.41% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, if PPP loans were excluded.

On a linked quarterly basis, net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, decreased 13 basis points from 3.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to 3.19% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was due to higher fee income reported during the second quarter as a result of the elevated payoff activity within the commercial and construction and development loan portfolios that did not occur at the same volume this quarter. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the average yield on interest-earning assets, excluding PPP loans, was 3.57% and average yield on loans, excluding PPP loans, was 4.31%, a decrease of 21 and 16 basis points, respectively, when compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 8 basis points from 0.52% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to 0.44% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The average cost of other borrowed funds increased 1 basis point from 0.67% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to 0.68% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company had a $325 thousand provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2020. There were no charge-offs during the third quarter of 2021 or 2020.

The Company had a $2.8 million provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $3.6 million for the same period in 2020. The Company had $90 thousand in charge-offs during the nine months ended 2021 and $43 thousand in net loan recoveries during the first nine months of 2020.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans increased from 0.94% at September 30, 2020 to 1.23% at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses increased $5.3 million or 36.5% from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (excluding PPP loans) increased from 1.04% at September 30, 2020 to 1.29% at September 30, 2021. The Company does not have a reserve on PPP loan balances, as they are 100% guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The Company continues to monitor and evaluate additional information as it becomes available concerning COVID-19 and a number of economic performance metrics, including those related to the overall economy as well as specific industry sectors. The Company believes the allowance for loan losses was adequate to absorb probable losses inherent in the loan portfolio as of September 30, 2021. The continued evolution of COVID-19 and the intensity of its socioeconomic effects, which are inherently uncertain, may positively or negatively impact the level of the allowance and provision in future periods.

Noninterest Income

The Company’s recurring sources of noninterest income consist primarily of bank owned life insurance income, service charges on deposit accounts and insurance commissions. Generally speaking, loan fees are included in interest income on the loan portfolio and not reported as noninterest income.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported total noninterest income of $325 thousand compared to $357 thousand for the same period in 2020. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to a market adjustments on the Company’s equity securities and bank owned life insurance income.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported total noninterest income of $1.21 million compared to $1.24 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to a decrease in gains on sales of securities. Excluding gains from the sale of securities, the Company experienced an increase of $266 thousand during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020. These increases were primarily attributable to increases in insurance commissions as a result of higher production and related incentives, an increase in other income as a result of a loan commitment fee received for a loan that did not close, and increases due to service charges on deposits.

Noninterest Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, noninterest expense increased 5.6% to $7.6 million relative to the same period in 2020. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $5.0 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021, up $274 thousand or 5.8% when compared to $4.7 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020. Other operating expense increased by 5.0% or $86 thousand when comparing the three months ended September 30, 2021 to the same period in 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, noninterest expense increased 13.2% to $24.6 million relative to the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, salaries and employee benefits expense increased 14.8% or $2.0 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Other operating expense increased by 18.2% or $980 thousand, during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

For both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily related to increases in headcount within the Bank and incentive compensation tied to performance. The headcount increases are investments in the Bank’s future growth. As in the past, management expects these staffing additions will lead to subsequent increases in revenues. Incentive compensation expense accruals can fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter, based upon the Company’s financial performance and condition measured against, among other evaluation criteria, our strategic plan and budget. The increase in other operating expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 when compared to the same periods in 2020 was primarily due to increases in legal expenses (including contemplated registration of the Company’s shares with the Securities and Exchange Commission), consulting expenses, marketing expenses, state bank franchise taxes, and expense associated with higher Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance that correlates directly to the Bank’s increase of insured deposit balances.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, annualized noninterest expense to average assets was 1.46% compared to 1.60% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, annualized noninterest expense to average assets was 1.63% compared to 1.70% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company believes its ratio of noninterest expense to average assets compares favorably to peers.

About John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. John Marshall Bank (JMB) is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. with one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington DC Metro area. JMB offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies, and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.

In addition to historical information, this press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiary include, but are not limited to the following: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, public health crises (such as the governmental, social and economic effects of COVID-19), levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines, and other conditions which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast, and are subject to significant uncertainty. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Selected Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,074 $ 162,499 $ 121,074 $ 162,499 Total investment securities 348,742 137,715 348,742 137,715 Loans, net of unearned income 1,602,377 1,532,713 1,602,377 1,532,713 Allowance for loan losses 19,706 14,441 19,706 14,441 Total assets 2,095,504 1,861,904 2,095,504 1,861,904 Non-interest bearing demand deposits 463,868 385,885 463,868 385,885 Interest bearing deposits 1,373,680 1,236,261 1,373,680 1,236,261 Total deposits 1,837,548 1,622,146 1,837,548 1,622,146 Shareholders' equity 202,222 181,427 202,222 181,427 Summary Results of Operations Interest income $ 18,042 $ 17,907 $ 55,416 $ 53,780 Interest expense 1,876 3,487 6,477 12,660 Net interest income 16,166 14,420 48,939 41,120 Provision for loan losses 325 1,716 2,780 3,642 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,841 12,704 46,159 37,478 Noninterest income 325 357 1,206 1,239 Noninterest expense 7,623 7,217 24,583 21,723 Income before income taxes 8,543 5,844 22,782 16,994 Net income 6,761 4,662 17,914 13,722 Per Share Data and Shares Outstanding Earnings per share - basic $ 0.50 $ 0.34 $ 1.31 $ 1.02 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.34 $ 1.29 $ 1.00 Tangible book value per share $ 14.82 $ 13.37 $ 14.82 $ 13.37 Weighted average common shares (basic) 13,580,538 13,526,792 13,570,449 13,438,286 Weighted average common shares (diluted) 13,883,104 13,638,644 13,865,226 13,642,607 Common shares outstanding at end of period 13,644,985 13,573,601 13,644,985 13,573,601 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.30% 1.03% 1.19% 1.07% Return on average equity (annualized) 13.35% 10.30% 12.32% 10.55% Net interest margin 3.15% 3.26% 3.29% 3.28% Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized) 0.06% 0.08% 0.08% 0.10% Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.46% 1.60% 1.63% 1.70% Efficiency ratio 46.2% 48.8% 49.0% 51.3% Asset Quality Non-performing assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Non-performing loans to total loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans N/M N/M N/M N/M Allowance for loan losses to total loans (1) 1.23% 0.94% 1.23% 0.94% Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 0.00% Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing interest $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - Non-accrual loans $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - Other real estate owned $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - Non-performing assets (2) $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - Troubled debt restructurings (total) $ 554 $ 619 $ 554 $ 619 Performing in accordance with modified terms $ 554 $ 619 $ 554 $ 619 Not performing in accordance with modified terms $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - Bank Capital Ratios Tangible equity / tangible assets 10.8% 10.9% 10.8% 10.9% Total risk-based capital ratio 15.2% 14.6% 15.2% 14.6% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.0% 13.6% 14.0% 13.6% Leverage ratio 10.8% 11.1% 10.8% 11.1% Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.0% 13.6% 14.0% 13.6% Other Information Number of full time equivalent employees 142 134 142 134 # Full service branch offices 8 8 8 8 # Loan production or limited service branch offices 1 1 1 1

(1) The allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans of $73.7 million, was 1.29% at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans of $148.2 million, was 1.04% at September 30, 2020. PPP loans received no allocations in the allowance estimate due to the underlying guarantees. (2) Non-performing assets consist of non-accrual loans, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest, and other real estate owned. Does not include troubled debt restructurings which were accruing interest at the date indicated.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) % Change September 30, December 31, September 30, Last Nine Year Over 2021 2020 2020 Months Year Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 10,624 $ 8,228 $ 7,918 29.1% 34.2% Interest-bearing deposits in banks 110,450 130,229 154,581 -15.2% -28.5% Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 238,628 151,900 131,211 57.1% 81.9% Securities held-to-maturity, fair value of $102,051 at 9/30/2021 103,486 - - - - N/M N/M Restricted securities, at cost 4,948 5,676 5,673 -12.8% -12.8% Equity securities, at fair value 1,680 967 831 73.7% 102.2% Loans, net of unearned income 1,602,377 1,562,524 1,532,713 2.6% 4.5% Allowance for loan losses (19,706) (17,017) (14,441) 15.8% 36.5% Net loans 1,582,671 1,545,507 1,518,272 2.4% 4.2% Bank premises and equipment, net 1,754 2,422 2,209 -27.6% -20.6% Accrued interest receivable 4,661 5,308 5,708 -12.2% -18.3% Bank owned life insurance 20,896 20,587 20,470 1.5% 2.1% Right of use assets 5,261 5,944 6,274 -11.5% -16.1% Other assets 10,445 8,728 8,757 19.7% 19.3% Total assets $ 2,095,504 $ 1,885,496 $ 1,861,904 11.1% 12.5% Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 463,868 $ 362,582 $ 385,885 27.9% 20.2% Interest bearing demand deposits 630,912 563,956 549,576 11.9% 14.8% Savings deposits 94,840 62,138 60,418 52.6% 57.0% Time deposits 647,928 651,444 626,267 -0.5% 3.5% Total deposits 1,837,548 1,640,120 1,622,146 12.0% 13.3% Federal Home Loan Bank advances 18,000 22,000 22,000 -18.2% -18.2% Subordinated debt 24,716 24,679 24,667 0.1% 0.2% Accrued interest payable 611 877 770 -30.3% -20.6% Lease liabilities 5,534 6,208 6,532 -10.9% -15.3% Other liabilities 6,873 5,531 4,362 24.3% 57.6% Total liabilities 1,893,282 1,699,415 1,680,477 11.4% 12.7% Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued - - - - - - - - - - Common stock, nonvoting, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued - - - - - - - - - - Common stock, voting, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 30,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 13,644,985 at 9/30/2021 including 60,575 unvested shares, 13,606,558 shares at 12/31/2020 including 74,000 unvested shares and 13,573,601 at 9/30/2020, including 46,483 unvested shares 136 135 135 0.7% 0.7% Additional paid-in capital 90,607 89,995 89,821 0.7% 0.9% Retained earnings 110,079 92,165 87,361 19.4% 26.0% Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,400 3,786 4,110 -63.0% -65.9% Total shareholders' equity 202,222 186,081 181,427 8.7% 11.5% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,095,504 $ 1,885,496 $ 1,861,904 11.1% 12.5%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 16,737 $ 17,079 -2.0% $ 52,075 $ 50,869 2.4% Interest on investment securities, taxable 1,159 697 66.3% 2,921 2,213 32.0% Interest on investment securities, tax-exempt 30 32 -6.3% 90 84 7.1% Dividends 65 65 0.0% 196 247 -20.6% Interest on deposits in banks 51 34 50.0% 134 367 -63.5% Total interest and dividend income 18,042 17,907 0.8% 55,416 53,780 3.0% Interest Expense Deposits 1,473 3,052 -51.7% 5,268 11,209 -53.0% Federal Home Loan Bank advances 31 63 -50.8% 94 335 -71.9% Subordinated debt 372 372 0.0% 1,115 1,115 0.0% Other short-term borrowings - - - - N/M - - 1 -100.0% Total interest expense 1,876 3,487 -46.2% 6,477 12,660 -48.8% Net interest income 16,166 14,420 12.1% 48,939 41,120 19.0% Provision for loan losses 325 1,716 -81.1% 2,780 3,642 -23.7% Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,841 12,704 24.7% 46,159 37,478 23.2% Noninterest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 140 107 30.8% 392 343 14.3% Bank owned life insurance 102 118 -13.6% 309 352 -12.2% Other service charges and fees 50 38 31.6% 135 120 12.5% Gain on sale of securities - - - - N/M 10 309 -96.8% Insurance commissions 28 12 133.3% 205 46 345.7% Other operating income 5 82 -93.9% 155 69 124.6% Total noninterest income 325 357 -9.0% 1,206 1,239 -2.7% Noninterest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 4,977 4,703 5.8% 15,646 13,631 14.8% Occupancy expense of premises 484 480 0.8% 1,505 1,456 3.4% Furniture and equipment expenses 373 331 12.7% 1,073 1,257 -14.6% Other operating expenses 1,789 1,703 5.0% 6,359 5,379 18.2% Total noninterest expenses 7,623 7,217 5.6% 24,583 21,723 13.2% Income before income taxes 8,543 5,844 46.2% 22,782 16,994 34.1% Income tax expense 1,782 1,182 50.8% 4,868 3,272 48.8% Net income $ 6,761 $ 4,662 45.0% $ 17,914 $ 13,722 30.5% Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.34 47.1% $ 1.31 $ 1.02 28.4% Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.34 41.2% $ 1.29 $ 1.00 29.0%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Loan, Deposit and Borrowing Detail (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 Loans September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total Commercial business loans $ 53,166 3.3% $ 55,375 3.5% $ 60,637 3.8% $ 67,549 4.4% $ 77,709 5.1% $ 77,987 5.1% $ 81,553 6.1% Commercial PPP loans 75,496 4.7% 82,190 5.2% 117,796 7.3% 114,411 7.3% 148,156 9.6% 148,156 9.7% - - 0.0% Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 326,585 20.4% 320,519 20.4% 307,918 19.2% 290,802 18.6% 260,575 17.0% 267,032 17.6% 255,010 19.1% Total business loans 455,247 28.4% 458,084 29.2% 486,351 30.3% 472,762 30.3% 486,440 31.7% 493,175 32.4% 336,563 25.2% Investor real estate loans 519,384 32.4% 505,605 32.3% 502,940 31.3% 497,087 31.8% 498,352 32.5% 480,220 31.6% 470,163 35.2% Construction & development loans 228,993 14.3% 219,175 14.0% 250,208 15.6% 243,741 15.6% 237,195 15.4% 236,927 15.6% 243,023 18.2% Multi-family loans 81,226 5.1% 92,203 5.9% 84,689 5.3% 69,367 4.4% 49,277 3.2% 55,797 3.7% 58,362 4.3% Total commercial real estate loans 829,603 51.8% 816,983 52.1% 837,837 52.2% 810,195 51.8% 784,824 51.1% 772,944 50.9% 771,548 57.7% Residential mortgage loans 316,549 19.8% 291,615 18.6% 281,964 17.5% 278,763 17.8% 262,049 17.1% 252,494 16.6% 227,172 17.0% Consumer loans 631 0.0% 916 0.1% 793 0.0% 1,000 0.1% 1,208 0.1% 1,448 0.1% 1,099 0.1% Total loans $ 1,602,030 100.0% $ 1,567,598 100.0% $ 1,606,945 100.0% $ 1,562,720 100.0% $ 1,534,521 100.0% $ 1,520,061 100.0% $ 1,336,382 100.0% Less: Allowance for loan losses (19,706) (19,381) (19,381) (17,017) (14,441) (12,725) (11,176) Net deferred loan costs (fees) 347 (486) (1,162) (196) (1,808) (2,430) 439 Net loans $ 1,582,671 $ 1,547,731 $ 1,586,402 $ 1,545,507 $ 1,518,272 $ 1,504,906 $ 1,325,645 2021 2020 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Deposits $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total $ Amount % of Total Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 463,868 25.2% $ 478,705 26.4% $ 419,796 23.8% $ 362,582 22.1% $ 385,885 23.8% $ 398,670 25.5% $ 274,878 19.9% Interest-bearing demand deposits: NOW accounts(1) 294,261 16.0% 254,060 14.0% 245,274 13.9% 233,993 14.3% 227,816 14.1% 207,558 13.3% 179,197 13.0% Money market accounts(1) 336,651 18.3% 333,818 18.4% 344,807 19.6% 329,960 20.1% 321,760 19.8% 303,378 19.4% 289,131 21.0% Savings accounts 94,840 5.2% 79,119 4.4% 72,102 4.1% 62,138 3.8% 60,418 3.7% 49,896 3.2% 32,745 2.4% Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more 232,722 12.7% 243,662 13.4% 265,772 15.1% 258,744 15.8% 281,302 17.4% 250,779 16.1% 249,802 18.1% Less than $250,000 104,463 5.7% 112,991 6.2% 119,828 6.8% 115,634 7.0% 117,171 7.2% 121,600 7.8% 128,176 9.3% QwickRate certificates of deposit 28,998 1.6% 31,481 1.7% 38,565 2.2% 29,765 1.8% 29,781 1.8% 31,764 2.0% 20,011 1.4% IntraFi certificates of deposit 66,926 3.6% 60,761 3.3% 38,284 2.2% 39,725 2.4% 36,909 2.3% 37,320 2.4% 57,398 4.2% Brokered deposits 214,819 11.7% 220,435 12.1% 216,962 12.3% 207,579 12.7% 161,104 9.9% 160,626 10.3% 148,104 10.7% Total deposits $ 1,837,548 100.0% $ 1,815,032 100.0% $ 1,761,390 100.0% $ 1,640,120 100.0% $ 1,622,146 100.0% $ 1,561,591 100.0% $ 1,379,442 100.0% Borrowings Federal Home Loan Bank advances 18,000 42.1% $ 18,000 42.2% $ 22,000 47.1% $ 22,000 47.1% $ 22,000 47.1% $ 26,000 51.3% $ 37,000 60.0% Subordinated debt 24,716 57.9% 24,704 57.8% 24,692 52.9% 24,679 52.9% 24,667 52.9% 24,655 48.7% 24,642 40.0% Total borrowings $ 42,716 100.0% $ 42,704 100.0% $ 46,692 100.0% $ 46,679 100.0% $ 46,667 100.0% $ 50,655 100.0% $ 61,642 100.0% Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,880,264 $ 1,857,736 $ 1,808,082 $ 1,686,799 $ 1,668,813 $ 1,612,246 $ 1,441,084 Core customer funding sources (2) $ 1,593,731 85.9% $ 1,563,116 85.3% $ 1,505,863 84.4% $ 1,402,776 84.4% $ 1,431,261 87.1% $ 1,369,201 86.2% $ 1,211,327 85.5% Wholesale funding sources (3) 261,817 14.1% 269,916 14.7% 277,527 15.6% 259,344 15.6% 212,885 12.9% 218,390 13.8% 205,115 14.5% Total funding sources $ 1,855,548 100.0% $ 1,833,032 100.0% $ 1,783,390 100.0% $ 1,662,120 100.0% $ 1,644,146 100.0% $ 1,587,591 100.0% $ 1,416,442 100.0%

(1) Includes IntraFi accounts. (2) Includes reciprocal IntraFi Demand, IntraFi Money Market and IntraFi CD deposits, which are maintained by customers. (3) Consists of QwickRate certificates of deposit, brokered deposits, federal funds purchased and Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Rates (unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income- Yields Average Income- Yields Balance Expense /Rates Balance Expense /Rates Assets Securities $ 325,027 $ 1,254 1.53% $ 135,242 $ 794 2.34% Loans, net of unearned income 1,580,695 16,737 4.20% 1,521,091 17,079 4.47% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 132,662 51 0.15% 102,984 34 0.13% Total interest-earning assets $ 2,038,384 $ 18,042 3.51% $ 1,759,317 $ 17,907 4.05% Other assets 30,759 37,594 Total assets $ 2,069,143 $ 1,796,911 Liabilities & Shareholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits NOW accounts $ 277,117 $ 203 0.29% $ 213,608 $ 240 0.45% Money market accounts 327,144 296 0.36% 313,281 387 0.49% Savings accounts 87,935 75 0.34% 56,379 74 0.52% Time deposits 649,963 899 0.55% 584,229 2,351 1.60% Total interest-bearing deposits $ 1,342,159 $ 1,473 0.44% $ 1,167,497 $ 3,052 1.04% Federal funds purchased $ - - $ - - 0.00% $ 1 $ - - 0.00% Subordinated debt 24,708 372 5.97% 24,659 372 6.00% Other borrowed funds 18,000 31 0.68% 25,337 63 0.99% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,384,867 $ 1,876 0.54% $ 1,217,494 $ 3,487 1.14% Demand deposits 470,476 386,509 Other liabilities 12,810 12,827 Total liabilities $ 1,868,153 $ 1,616,830 Shareholders' equity 200,990 180,081 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,069,143 $ 1,796,911 Interest rate spread 2.97% 2.91% Net interest income and margin $ 16,166 3.15% $ 14,420 3.26% Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income- Yields Average Income- Yields Balance Expense /Rates Balance Expense /Rates Assets Securities $ 254,490 $ 3,207 1.68% $ 136,831 $ 2,544 2.48% Loans, net of unearned income 1,586,240 52,075 4.39% 1,436,699 50,869 4.73% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 145,618 134 0.12% 99,706 367 0.49% Total interest-earning assets $ 1,986,348 $ 55,416 3.73% $ 1,673,236 $ 53,780 4.29% Other assets 30,863 37,581 Total assets $ 2,017,211 $ 1,710,817 Liabilities & Shareholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits NOW accounts $ 255,791 $ 594 0.31% $ 185,124 $ 867 0.63% Money market accounts 333,366 927 0.37% 302,281 1,843 0.81% Savings accounts 76,910 210 0.37% 42,151 265 0.84% Time deposits 663,257 3,537 0.71% 586,637 8,234 1.87% Total interest-bearing deposits $ 1,329,324 $ 5,268 0.53% $ 1,116,193 $ 11,209 1.34% Federal funds purchased $ - - $ - - 0.00% $ 245 $ 1 0.55% Subordinated debt 24,696 1,115 6.04% 24,647 1,115 6.04% Other borrowed funds 18,502 94 0.68% 35,157 335 1.27% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,372,522 $ 6,477 0.63% $ 1,176,242 $ 12,660 1.44% Demand deposits 437,905 348,572 Other liabilities 12,439 12,256 Total liabilities $ 1,822,866 $ 1,537,070 Shareholders' equity 194,345 173,747 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,017,211 $ 1,710,817 Interest rate spread 3.10% 2.85% Net interest income and margin $ 48,939 3.29% $ 41,120 3.28%

