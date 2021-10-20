Voyager Therapeutics Presents Positive Preclinical Data Supporting CNS-Directed GBA1 Gene Therapy at Virtual Congress of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy

Single AAV intravenous dose achieved widespread CNS distribution and sustained correction of GCase activity in multiple brain regions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a gene therapy company developing life-changing treatments and next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) platform technologies, today announced the presentation of preclinical data demonstrating a single intravenous (IV) dose of its novel GBA1 gene replacement therapy achieved widespread distribution in the central nervous system (CNS) and peripheral tissues of mice, and substantially raised levels of the GCase enzyme in both in vivo and in vitro models. The results are available in an on-demand poster session throughout the virtual Congress of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Oct. 19-22.



“These encouraging preclinical results demonstrate that a single IV dose of GBA1 transgenes transported by a blood-brain barrier penetrant AAV capsid can effectively deliver therapeutically relevant levels of GBA1 protein to multiple brain regions of mice. Notably, the increase over endogenous GCase levels in the range of 300% - 660% is promising given increased GCase levels of 30-50 percent is anticipated to be clinically impactful,” said Glenn Pierce, M.D., Ph.D., interim chief scientific officer of Voyager. “These data show the potential that blood-brain barrier penetrant capsids may have to address severe neurological diseases as compared to loco-regional injection of AAV into the CNS and offer a solid foundation for continued investigation of this novel approach.”

Data presented at ESGCT demonstrates that AAV gene transfer of GBA1 transgenes in the cells of mouse models significantly reduced GCase enzyme activity and the accumulation of glycosphingolipids compared to non-AAV delivery. The treatment was well tolerated at all doses and resulted in the safe delivery of therapeutically relevant levels of GBA1 protein to multiple brain regions in mice. Key findings included: