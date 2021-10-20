checkAd

Chu de Quebec Legal Action Dismissed

Autor: Accesswire
20.10.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Tree of Knowledge International Corp., ("TOKI") is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to settle the previously announced claim brought by Chu de Québec-Université Laval ("Chu"). …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Tree of Knowledge International Corp., ("TOKI") is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to settle the previously announced claim brought by Chu de Québec-Université Laval ("Chu"). Pursuant to the terms of the settlement, Chu has agreed to dismiss the action as against TOKI.

Ommid Faghani, Chief Executive Officer of TOKI, stated, "We are extremely pleased that this long outstanding matter is finally behind us and the Company is now able to move forward free of the spectre of legal issues. TOKI is looking forward to ambitiously expanding its wellness operations and playing an active role in providing health care services to our clients."

For further information

Please Visit: www.tokicorp.com
Contact: Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CEO - Ommid Faghani)
oj@tokicorp.com

About Tree of Knowledge International Corp.

TOKI is a public company that delivers pathways to innovative, science-based health and wellness solutions. The Company is a leader in pain management, spanning from science to patient. Built upon an extensive network of scientific and medical research, TOKI is an advanced leader in the development of focused solutions, products and treatments for pain relief and Cancer therapy. Tree of Knowledge spans the globe with its multidisciplinary pain clinics, research partners, education and advocacy programs - all working in harmony to bring health and wellness to the world, while creating value for shareholders and partners.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein relating to the timing of the filing of financial statements constitutes forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Tree of Knowledge International Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668843/Chu-de-Quebec-Legal-Action-Dismissed

Tree of Knowledge International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chu de Quebec Legal Action Dismissed TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Tree of Knowledge International Corp., ("TOKI") is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to settle the previously announced claim brought by Chu de Québec-Université Laval ("Chu"). …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Sollensys Acquires Abstract Media to Protect Corporate Training from Cybercriminals
Vertical Announces Grant of Options
Diversified Energy Announces Capital Markets Day Update and New Vice President of Investor ...
Goldplay Arranges and Closes Flow Through Private Placement for an Additional $170,000
Nexera Operational Update
heliosDX to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday October 27, 2021; Invites ...
Vitana-X Hires Experienced Chief Financial Officer
OPTEC INTERNATIONAL Inc Information Statement
Lakeland Industries Makes Strategic Investment to Enter the Connected Worker Market
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
CopperBank Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Long Term Incentive Plan at Special Meeting; ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21Shareholders Approve Corporate Changes at AGM
Accesswire | Analysen