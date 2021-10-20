Industry Experts Gary Gruver and David Farley Partner to Help Organizations Learn How to Improve Digital Transformations

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gary Gruver ( https://garygruver.com/ ), author and president of Gruver Consulting, announces the "Engineering the Digital Transformation Training and Certification" (EDT) program. EDT is a digital, self-paced training program for teaching software leaders and practitioners how to guide their own approach to continuous improvement. The goal is to help as many people as possible reduce the barriers to organizational change by making waste and inefficiencies visible.

New computer-based training program from Gruver and Farley teaches software organizations how to address their own unique challenges instead of copying what others have done

As part of the new program, Gruver has partnered with Dave Farley, co-author of "Continuous Delivery," to supply trainees with key software design patterns and an understanding of how to avoid common mistakes along the way. This curated, wiki-style content library is based on Farley's breadth of knowledge and decades of experience.

The EDT training program leverages certain principles from the manufacturing industry that have proven to deliver dramatic results. Instead of creating complex frameworks designed to solve someone else's problem, which manufacturing organizations eventually realized didn't work, EDT focuses on creating a systematic approach to continuous improvement. This approach leverages some of what was done in manufacturing but is modified to address the unique characteristics and capabilities of software.

"This is not a complex methodology to be implemented based on what practices worked for another team or organization," said Gruver. "Additionally, to help overcome the resistance to change, we help people learn how to understand and address their own unique challenges instead of telling them what to do. By focusing on providing visibility into inefficiencies, it enables teams to use that insight to align on the improvements they are most passionate about addressing. Then, to ensure success, we help people transition from principles to implementation recommendations based on David's years of experience."