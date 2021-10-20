checkAd

DGAP-News Comcast Business Provides Western Tool & Supply With Advanced Security to Reinforce its Mission of Customer Service

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.10.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

DGAP-News: Comcast California
Comcast Business Provides Western Tool & Supply With Advanced Security to Reinforce its Mission of Customer Service

20.10.2021 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Comcast Business today announced that it is providing Western Tool & Supply - a regional distributor and operator of the Future Tool System inventory management solution for metalworking tools - with advanced security solutions and Ethernet Dedicated Internet, which will help the company stay connected across its numerous locations while helping to keep its network secure.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Comcast Corporation!
Short
Basispreis 58,72€
Hebel 11,95
Ask 0,40
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 48,18€
Hebel 8,79
Ask 0,53
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Since opening its doors in 1947, Western Tool & Supply has provided the highest quality tools and best values to approximately 6,300 customers across California, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona and the Pacific Northwest. Headquartered in Tracy, California, Western Tool & Supply works in tandem across its 11 sites to communicate with its customers and fulfill their orders. To do this, the company needed a site-to-site internet connection that could offer fast speeds and reliability.

'Our customers know that we provide products and services that they can depend on, so we ensure our outside partnerships will also help our business succeed. Comcast Business fits the bill - not only do they keep our sites connected, but they give us peace of mind through their advanced security solutions,' said Alex Millen, IT Director of Western Tool & Supply. 'As a result, we are truly set up for success now and in the future.'

Across its 11 sites and its data center facility, Western Tool & Supply is leveraging Comcast Business' SD-WAN with Unified Security, a new security solution offering powered by Palo Alto Networks' UTM that helps provide edge protection to block potential cyber intrusions and monitor potential threats. The advanced security capabilities provide an added layer of security against a constantly evolving threat landscape, helping to protect the network and data and providing notifications of potential threats in real-time.

Seite 1 von 2
Comcast (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Comcast Business Provides Western Tool & Supply With Advanced Security to Reinforce its Mission of Customer Service DGAP-News: Comcast California Comcast Business Provides Western Tool & Supply With Advanced Security to Reinforce its Mission of Customer Service 20.10.2021 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Comcast …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG Has Invested in Element Finance Via its Subsidiary
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the first Capital Markets Day on Thursday, 4 November 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Reports Two Publications of Positive Data on Nexodyn(R) AOS for Hard-to-Heal ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: Zweistelliges Wachstum im dritten Quartal
DGAP-News: KWS schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021 erfolgreich ab und erhöht Dividende
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Group EBT of around EUR 253 million in third quarter of 2021 exceeds expectations; SIXT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: InCity Immobilien AG: INCITY ERWIRBT AUSSERBÖRSLICH SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN IM NENNWERT VON EUR ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: Double-digit growth in the third quarter
DGAP-News: Weitere Internationalisierung der adesso Group: adesso eröffnet in Italien den zehnten Standort in ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: BEI EINER IN VITRO-STUDIE ERHÖHEN DIE ACCUM(TM)-VARIANTEN VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DIE WIRKSAMKEIT ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Gesellschaft beschließt die vorläufige Einstellung des Angebots von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement
DGAP-Adhoc: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Umsatzmeldung zum 30. September 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.10.21Comcast Introduces XClass TV: Extending the Company’s Global Technology Platform to Smart TVs Nationwide
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21Comcast Rolls Out New Dialing Procedure for Voice Customers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 41/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
13.10.21DGAP-News: Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley Partners with Comcast Business to Bridge the Gap in Telehealth Offerings During the Pandemic
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21DGAP-News: COMCAST JOINS COMMUNITY LEADERS TO MARK 10 YEARS OF INTERNET ESSENTIALS
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21Comcast Introduces New Advanced Spam Blocker Feature for Xfinity Voice Customers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21FreeWheel Names Hong Cai as General Manager of its Beijing Office and VP of Engineering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21Comcast Business Closes Masergy Acquisition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21WDH: Sky will Abonnenten selbstentwickeltes TV-Gerät verkaufen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Sky will Abonnenten selbstentwickeltes TV-Gerät vermieten
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten