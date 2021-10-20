Comcast Business today announced that it is providing Western Tool & Supply - a regional distributor and operator of the Future Tool System inventory management solution for metalworking tools - with advanced security solutions and Ethernet Dedicated Internet , which will help the company stay connected across its numerous locations while helping to keep its network secure.

DGAP-News: Comcast California Comcast Business Provides Western Tool & Supply With Advanced Security to Reinforce its Mission of Customer Service 20.10.2021 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Since opening its doors in 1947, Western Tool & Supply has provided the highest quality tools and best values to approximately 6,300 customers across California, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona and the Pacific Northwest. Headquartered in Tracy, California, Western Tool & Supply works in tandem across its 11 sites to communicate with its customers and fulfill their orders. To do this, the company needed a site-to-site internet connection that could offer fast speeds and reliability.

'Our customers know that we provide products and services that they can depend on, so we ensure our outside partnerships will also help our business succeed. Comcast Business fits the bill - not only do they keep our sites connected, but they give us peace of mind through their advanced security solutions,' said Alex Millen, IT Director of Western Tool & Supply. 'As a result, we are truly set up for success now and in the future.'

Across its 11 sites and its data center facility, Western Tool & Supply is leveraging Comcast Business' SD-WAN with Unified Security, a new security solution offering powered by Palo Alto Networks' UTM that helps provide edge protection to block potential cyber intrusions and monitor potential threats. The advanced security capabilities provide an added layer of security against a constantly evolving threat landscape, helping to protect the network and data and providing notifications of potential threats in real-time.