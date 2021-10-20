Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is releasing a new whitepaper from its Voya Behavioral Finance Institute for Innovation: “Financial Wellness Meets Behavioral Economics: Helping Participants See the Big Picture and Act on It.” Within the paper, written by Shlomo Benartzi, professor emeritus, UCLA Anderson School of Management, and senior academic advisor to the institute, Benartzi outlines opportunities and considerations for employers to help their workers allocate their savings to maximize health and wealth. In the 21st century, American workers must prioritize both health and wealth when making financial decisions. As a result, they have to effectively allocate their savings across different financial products and accounts. Given the complexity of these alternatives, making the right choice requires workers to see the big picture.

When it comes to saving for the future, many individuals look to their workplace for support, but the reality is that saving is often not enough. Today, workers are also tasked with distributing their funds across several different financial products and accounts, such as retirement accounts, emergency savings, health care and even education. Alongside these competing financial priorities, nearly three-quarters (73%) of Americans feel like their money does not go as far as it used to,1 according to new data from Voya.

“The financial lives of working Americans are becoming increasingly complicated, making it clear that it’s no longer enough to just save for retirement when it comes to preparing for the future. To effectively determine where to allocate their paycheck, individuals must now ask themselves several questions: Should they fund their 401(k) account or emergency savings account? Should they choose a high-deductible health plan and put their savings in a health savings account? Should they pay off their student debt or start saving in a 529 education account? And the list goes on,” said Charlie Nelson, vice chairman and chief growth officer at Voya Financial. “As a result, the workplace continues to increase in its importance in helping Americans address both their health and wealth needs. For employers, this presents a new and unique opportunity to help workers maximize their long-term financial wellness goals.”